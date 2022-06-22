One of the nation's leading credit unions, and the official credit union of champion football team the Los Angeles Rams, partners with CULA to offer its So Cal members the many benefits of vehicle leasing
SAN DIEGO and ALLEN, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) today announced that partner UNIFY Financial Credit Union (UNIFY) has successfully launched its indirect vehicle leasing program in Southern California. The partnership extends CULA's portfolio of credit union vehicle leasing in Los Angeles and Orange counties, while expanding access to the affordability and flexibility of leasing to UNIFY's members in Southern California. CULA and UNIFY plan to expand the program to other states and regions where UNIFY operates.
UNIFY is one of the nation's leading credit unions, with over $4.2 billion in assets and more than 271,000 members across the country, and is also the official credit union of the 2022 NFL champion Los Angeles Rams. Recently, UNIFY became the first credit union to offer cryptocurrency services, enabling its members to buy, sell and hold bitcoin alongside their traditional accounts within its online banking platform.
"We are pleased to work with CULA to offer vehicle leasing to our members in the very important Southern California car market. With vehicle prices at record highs, giving our members access to the lower payments that leasing can offer has never been more important," said Gordon Howe, CEO of UNIFY. "Meeting our members' evolving needs in today's economic climate is job number one for us. Partnering with a company with a 34-year history of leadership in the indirect vehicle leasing space gives us every confidence that our members will be very well served."
CULA pioneered indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions with its analytically driven, high-value leasing program and handles the intricacies of leasing for its clients, including analytics, insurance, operations, compliance and more. CULA is a trusted partner to many of the industry's most innovative credit unions, including nine of the top 10 credit unions offering leasing in the U.S.
"UNIFY is one of the most prominent and forward-thinking credit unions in the country, and we are excited to add them to our growing list of credit union partners as they continue to look for ways to best serve their members, and to stay on the cutting edge of financial service," said Mark Chandler, CULA's VP of Business Development. "With current manufacturer leasing incentives suppressed, today's credit unions have a unique opportunity to gain market share with vehicle leasing, while also offering a money-saving alternative for their members who want or need to get into a car in the current market. We are proud to help UNIFY do just that."
Chandler noted that by adding UNIFY to its roster of clients, dealers in the Southern California area have even more options for offering leasing to their customers. "We have been inspired that our credit union and dealer partners are seeing great results as they work with customers who choose to lease."
CULA has recently experienced dramatic growth working with its credit union partners. In January, the company announced $2 billion in lease originations in 2021, a single year record. The company has nearly tripled its portfolio in five years to $3.8 billion and currently offers leasing through credit unions in 17 states. More than 30 credit unions are currently active on CULA's innovative leasing platform.
CULA's expertise is in vehicle leasing for credit unions, and offers an analytically driven, high-value leasing program supported by stellar customer service and proven systems, all with a focus on helping credit unions meet their financial and membership goals, improve yield and diversify their portfolios.
About UNIFY Financial Credit Union:
UNIFY Financial Credit Union is one of the nation's leading credit unions, with more than $4.2 billion in assets and over 271,000 members across the country. UNIFY has branch locations across the U.S., and regional offices located in Torrance, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Mesa, Arizona; Allen, Texas. Visit UnifyFCU.com for more information.
About Credit Union Leasing of America
Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 30 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit https://www.cula.com/ to learn more.
