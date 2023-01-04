Toyota Corporate Logo

Toyota Corporate Logo

 By Toyota Motor North America
  • Total electrified vehicle sales – battery, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells – make up nearly one-quarter of total sales volume
  • 20 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2023
  • Toyota is projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11th consecutive year
  • Toyota Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus NX projected to be best-selling models in their respective segments

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2022 U.S.  sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, a decrease of 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2021.

The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2022 sales of 536,740 vehicles, an increase of 13.1 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. U.S. December 2022 sales totaled 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to December 2021.

"In 2022, we further solidified our leadership position in electrified vehicles, and through our 20 electrified options, we're giving customers a choice that fits their lifestyle and needs," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Thanks to our manufacturing team and outstanding dealers, we are focused on delivering world-class service and products to customers, and preparing to introduce nearly two dozen all-new, refreshed or special edition vehicles in 2023, including sedans and even more electrified options."

2022 Highlights

TMNA:

  • 20 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
  • 2022 electrified vehicle sales of 504,016 represent nearly 24% of total sales volume
  • Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 11th consecutive year, and 19 of the last 20
  • December sales up 3.5%
  • December car division sales up 23.3%
  • Fourth quarter sales up 13.1%
  • Fourth quarter car division sales up 43.7%
  • Fourth quarter truck sales up 4.5%
  • Announced an additional $2.5 billion investment, for a total of $3.8 billion, at the company's North Carolina manufacturing plant to produce batteries for hybrids and electric vehicles. It's expected to start production in 2025 and provide 2,100 new jobs
  • TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surged past 152,000 at more than 360 dealers; more than 100 dealers will go live on both platforms by summer 2023

Toyota Division:

  • 2022 electrified vehicles sales of 448,854 represent 24.3% of total sales volume
  • Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11th consecutive year
  • December sales up 6.6%
  • December car sales up 26.5%
  • Fourth quarter division sales up 16.6%
  • Fourth quarter car sales up 43.7%
  • Fourth quarter SUV sales up 2.7%
  • Fourth quarter pickup sales up 32.5%
  • Fourth quarter truck sales up 7.7%
  • Corolla number one compact car in America
  • Camry number one passenger car in America for the 21st consecutive year
  • Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 18th consecutive year
  • RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 7th consecutive year
  • All-time best-ever year for:
    • GR86
    • Corolla Hybrid
    • Corolla Cross
    • RAV4 Hybrid
    • Tundra Hybrid

Lexus Division:

  • 2022 electrified vehicles sales of 55,162 represent 21.3% of total sales volume, a division record
  • December car division sales up 1.5%
  • December electrified vehicle sales up 22.3%
  • Fourth quarter car sales up 13.3%
  • Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 20.1%
  • LUVs achieved top market share among luxury brands in 2022
  • All-time best-ever year for:
    • Electrified vehicle sales ratio of 21.4%
    • LC Hybrid
    • IS 500
    • NX Hybrid
    • NX Plug-in Hybrid

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in September 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

December 2022



-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     





















2022

2021

DSR %

VOL %

2022

2021

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

180,147

174,115

3.5

3.5

2,108,458

2,332,262

-9.9

-9.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

160,039

150,072

6.6

6.6

1,849,754

2,027,786

-9.1

-8.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

20,108

24,043

-16.4

-16.4

258,704

304,476

-15.3

-15.0

COROLLA

17,982

13,940

29.0

29.0

222,216

248,993

-11.0

-10.8

SUPRA

258

483

-46.6

-46.6

4,952

6,830

-27.7

-27.5

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

860

107

703.7

703.7

11,996

1,152

937.9

941.3

MIRAI

303

28

982.1

982.1

2,094

2,629

-20.6

-20.3

AVALON

12

1,122

-98.9

-98.9

12,215

19,460

-37.4

-37.2

PRIUS

4,907

3,946

24.4

24.4

36,919

59,010

-37.6

-37.4

CAMRY

25,906

20,074

29.1

29.1

295,201

313,795

-6.2

-5.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

50,228

39,700

26.5

26.5

585,593

652,074

-10.5

-10.2

IS

1,922

1,393

38.0

38.0

21,386

21,998

-3.1

-2.8

RC

207

94

120.2

120.2

2,648

2,987

-11.6

-11.3

ES

3,395

4,028

-15.7

-15.7

41,735

45,406

-8.4

-8.1

GS

0

1

-100

-100

2

76

-97.4

-97.4

LS

223

178

25.3

25.3

2,679

3,739

-28.6

-28.3

LC

178

145

22.8

22.8

1,387

2,782

-50.3

-50.1

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,925

5,839

1.5

1.5

69,837

76,989

-9.6

-9.3

TOTAL TMNA CAR

56,153

45,539

23.3

23.3

655,430

729,033

-10.4

-10.1

C-HR

604

941

-35.8

-35.8

12,141

35,707

-66.1

-66.0

BZ4X

634

0

0

0

1,220

0

0

0

RAV4

33,489

34,609

-3.2

-3.2

399,941

407,739

-2.2

-1.9

COROLLA CROSS

5,609

3,500

60.3

60.3

56,666

7,203

684.1

686.7

VENZA

2,924

5,128

-43.0

-43.0

33,683

61,988

-45.8

-45.7

HIGHLANDER

20,247

19,270

5.1

5.1

222,805

264,128

-15.9

-15.6

4RUNNER

7,291

14,851

-50.9

-50.9

121,023

144,696

-16.6

-16.4

SEQUOIA

2,073

805

157.5

157.5

5,314

8,070

-34.4

-34.2

LAND CRUISER

3

13

-76.9

-76.9

48

3,711

-98.7

-98.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

72,874

79,117

-7.9

-7.9

852,841

933,243

-8.9

-8.6

SIENNA

6,107

8,082

-24.4

-24.4

69,751

107,990

-35.6

-35.4

TACOMA

20,855

19,423

7.4

7.4

237,323

252,520

-6.3

-6.0

TUNDRA

9,975

3,750

166.0

166.0

104,246

81,959

26.8

27.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

30,830

23,173

33.0

33.0

341,569

334,479

1.8

2.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

109,811

110,372

-0.5

-0.5

1,264,161

1,375,712

-8.4

-8.1

UX

1,060

1,577

-32.8

-32.8

10,237

17,581

-42.0

-41.8

NX

6,088

1,516

301.6

301.6

49,002

58,514

-16.5

-16.3

RX

3,769

11,594

-67.5

-67.5

96,041

115,320

-17.0

-16.7

GX

2,828

3,007

-6.0

-6.0

29,945

32,509

-8.2

-7.9

LX

438

510

-14.1

-14.1

3,642

3,563

1.9

2.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

14,183

18,204

-22.1

-22.1

188,867

227,487

-17.2

-17.0

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

123,994

128,576

-3.6

-3.6

1,453,028

1,603,199

-9.7

-9.4

Selling Days

27

27





307

306





DSR = Daily Selling Rate





















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

December 2022



-- CURRENT MONTH --



-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  



2022

2021

DSR %

VOL%

2022

2021

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

2,964

2,792

6.2

6.2

25,062

33,968

-26.5

-26.2

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

1,943

1,154

68.4

68.4

11,857

25,042

-52.8

-52.7

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,254

2,819

15.4

15.4

27,799

27,576

0.5

0.8

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

1,411

2,446

-42.3

-42.3

41,830

46,399

-10.1

-9.8

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

5

559

-99.1

-99.1

3,565

9,734

-63.5

-63.4

TOYOTA MIRAI

303

28

982.1

982.1

2,094

2,629

-20.6

-20.3

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

6,107

8,080

-24.4

-24.4

69,720

107,130

-35.1

-34.9

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

6,565

5,263

24.7

24.7

43,711

65,167

-33.1

-32.9

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,070

0

0

0

4,797

0

0

0

TOYOTA BZ4X

634

0

0

0

1,220

0

0

0

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

8,086

13,214

-38.8

-38.8

149,938

120,983

23.5

23.9

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

1,018

2,185

-53.4

-53.4

18,567

27,707

-33.2

-33.0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

2,924

5,128

-43.0

-43.0

33,683

61,988

-45.8

-45.7

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,261

0

0

0

15,011

0

0

0

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,140

1,024

11.3

11.3

13,607

12,990

4.4

4.7

LEXUS UX HYBRID

1,060

1,142

-7.2

-7.2

6,884

12,672

-45.9

-45.7

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,005

473

323.9

323.9

13,873

10,614

30.3

30.7

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

258

18

1,333.0

1,333.0

3,507

18

19,320.0

19,383.0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,003

1,812

-44.6

-44.6

17,194

18,981

-9.7

-9.4

LEXUS LS HYBRID

8

7

14.3

14.3

78

84

-7.4

-7.1

LEXUS LC HYBRID

1

1

0

0

19

14

35.3

35.7

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

45,020

48,145

-6.5

-6.5

504,016

583,697

-13.9

-13.7

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

39,545

43,668

-9.4

-9.4

448,854

528,323

-15.3

-15.0

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

5,475

4,477

22.3

22.3

55,162

55,374

-0.7

-0.4

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

25.0 %

27.7 %





23.9 %

25.0 %





Selling Days

27

27





307

306





 

 

