symplr's annual Compass Survey reveals automation, interoperability as top priorities to mitigate financial pressures and burnout.
HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software, has announced the findings of its 2022 symplr Compass Survey. The research captured sentiments from decision makers at top U.S. health systems to obtain insights about healthcare operations technology at their organizations, including effectiveness, challenges, and areas of opportunity. The results are published in the 2022 symplr Compass Survey Report, "From Disparate to Dynamic: Opportunities and Challenges in U.S. Healthcare Operations."
The data revealed that nearly 60% of respondents use more than 50 point solutions to manage healthcare operations. This includes 35% of respondents who use 51-150 point solutions and over 24% of health system CIOs who use between 151-500 solutions for functions including workforce management, provider data management, contracting and spend (supply chain), facility access, quality, safety, and compliance. 84% of health system CIOs believe there is an opportunity to streamline and automate healthcare operations solutions to combat financial pressure, burnout, and other challenges the healthcare industry faces.
The 132 survey respondents were members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), the professional organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs), and other senior healthcare IT leaders.
Key survey findings include:
- 88% of CIO respondents agree with the statement "working with these disparate IT systems and applications complicates my job."
- 84% of respondents said having a streamlined IT infrastructure is an important factor in their ability to retain clinicians.
- 40% said financial pressure is the top threat their organizations will face in 2023.
"The findings of the symplr Compass Survey correlate with what we are hearing from our customers. Technology will increasingly be leveraged to propel improvements in productivity and efficiency, driving down costs and supporting frontline workers in providing the best possible care," said Kristin Russel, Chief Marketing Officer of symplr. "Investment in healthcare operations with an emphasis on automation and interoperability is an important step toward adopting a human-centered approach to a technology infrastructure that produces better outcomes for all."
symplr's Compass Survey findings are validated by other industry analyses, including a Bain & Company and KLAS Research report, which found that 63% of provider organizations seek to reduce the number of third-party software solutions in their tech stacks over the next year. Respondents to the Bain / KLAS survey were similarly motivated by financial pressures and challenges, with nearly 80% citing labor shortages, inflation concerns, or specific organizational situations as the motivation behind new software investments.
To access the full survey findings, download the 2022 symplr Compass Survey and Report here.
symplr is the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years, and with deployments in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes.
