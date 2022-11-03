HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.
Key Financial Results
In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2021
GAAP
Total Revenue
7,593
7,407
4,765
Net Income
2,854
2,238
1,095
Net Income Per Share
4.86
3.81
1.88
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
4,773
2,048
2,196
Total Expenditures
1,410
1,521
962
Current and Long-Term Debt
5,084
5,091
5,117
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,272
3,073
4,293
Debt-to-Total Capitalization
17.6
%
18.6
%
19.0
%
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)
10.89
10.12
10.00
General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)
1.92
1.53
1.83
Non- GAAP
Adjusted Net Income
2,179
1,614
1,264
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
3.71
2.74
2.16
CFO before Changes in Working Capital
3,432
2,357
2,257
Capital Expenditures
1,166
1,071
891
Free Cash Flow
2,266
1,286
1,366
Net Debt
(188)
2,018
824
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization
(0.8)
%
8.3
%
3.6
%
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1
10.70
10.12
10.00
General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)1
1.73
1.53
1.83
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Announced 395,000 net acre position in the Ohio Utica Shale
- Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share, a 10 percent increase and a $3.30 per share indicated annual rate
- Declared special dividend of $1.50 per share
- Earned adjusted net income of $2.2 billion, or $3.71 per share
- Generated $2.3 billion of free cash flow
- Oil, NGLs and natural gas production above guidance midpoints
- Capital expenditures below guidance midpoint
Volumes and Capital Expenditures
Wellhead Volumes
3Q 2022
3Q 2022
Guidance
2Q 2022
3Q 2021
Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)
465.1
461.0
464.1
449.5
Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)
209.3
195.0
201.9
157.9
Natural Gas (MMcfd)
1,469
1,450
1,528
1,422
Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)
919.2
897.7
920.7
844.4
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
1,166
1,250
1,071
891
From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG is now operating seven significant resource basins with the addition of the Utica Combo in Ohio. Our growing multi-basin portfolio of high-return plays positions EOG for long-term sustainable value creation.
"Our multi-basin footprint reinforces several competitive advantages. It provides flexibility to allocate capital to the highest return projects across a diverse and improving inventory of future well locations. Operating in multiple basins also fosters innovation through diverse, high-performing teams creating new ideas at the field level that are then shared across our operations.
"Strong performance by our operating teams propelled third quarter production volumes and capital expenditures ahead of their targets, despite a challenging operating environment. We remain focused on applying new innovations and efficiencies to mitigate future inflationary cost pressures. We expect our multi-basin footprint, now with the addition of the Utica Combo play, will continue to lower EOG's overall cost of supply.
"EOG continues to get better. The decision to increase the regular dividend by 10 percent reflects our confidence in EOG's future. EOG is well positioned to improve returns going forward from an existing asset base of low-cost-of-supply wells, augmented by a growing roster of new emerging plays. We remain committed to returning cash through a sustainable, growing regular dividend, which is supported by our low cost structure and an impeccable balance sheet - now in a net cash positive position. EOG is in a better position than ever to deliver value for our shareholders and play a significant role in the long-term future of energy."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Performance
Adjusted Earnings per Share 3Q 2022 vs 2Q 2022
Volumes
Total company crude oil production in 3Q of 465,100 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up less than 1% compared with 2Q. NGL production increased 4% compared with 2Q and was also above the midpoint of the guidance range. Natural gas production declined 4% compared with 2Q primarily due to plant maintenance in Trinidad, but was above the midpoint of the guidance range.
Prices and Hedges
Crude oil and NGL prices declined in 3Q compared with 2Q while natural gas prices increased. Price declines were more than offset by a $1.3 billion reduction in cash paid for hedge settlements in 3Q compared with 2Q.
Per-Unit Costs and Other
Cash operating costs increased to $10.70 per BOE in 3Q compared with $10.12 per BOE in 2Q, primarily from gathering and processing, transportation, and lease and well costs. A lower DD&A rate partially offset the increase in cash operating costs.
Change in Cash 3Q 2022 vs 2Q 2022
Free Cash Flow
EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $3.43 billion in 3Q. The company incurred $1.17 billion of capital expenditures, resulting in $2.26 billion of free cash flow.
Working Capital and Dividends
Changes in working capital accounted for $1.25 billion of the increase in cash during 3Q, primarily due to a reduction in collateral posted in connection with financial commodity derivative contracts. EOG paid $1.31 billion in dividends in 3Q, including $874 million of special dividends.
Third Quarter 2022 Operating Performance
Lease and Well
Per-unit LOE costs increased $0.09 in 3Q compared with 2Q, within the guidance range. Higher fuel and water handling costs were the primary drivers of the increase.
Transportation, Gathering and Processing
Per-unit transportation and G&P costs in 3Q were both above the guidance midpoints and above 2Q primarily due to higher fuel prices.
General and Administrative
Per-unit G&A costs in 3Q were below the guidance midpoint because a transaction expected to occur in 3Q was not executed until 4Q. Per-unit costs in 3Q were above 2Q because of seasonally higher employee-related costs.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Per-unit DD&A costs in 3Q were below the guidance midpoint and decreased $0.16 compared with 2Q. The addition of lower-cost reserves drove the decrease.
Regular and Special Dividends and Ohio Utica
Regular Dividend Increased 10% to $3.30 per Share Indicated Annual Rate
The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $0.825 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable January 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2023. The new dividend represents an indicated annual rate of $3.30 per share, a 10% increase from the previous level. The increase reflects improvements across the company during 2022 from sustainable efficiencies and innovations, progressing new and emerging plays, and increased financial strength. EOG has never suspended or reduced its regular dividend.
$1.50 per Share Special Dividend
The Board of Directors also today declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share on EOG's common stock. The special dividend will be payable December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2022. EOG has now committed to return $5.1 billion of cash to shareholders in 2022 through regular quarterly and special dividends.
Ohio Utica Combo Play
EOG has established a new position in the Ohio Utica Combo play, accumulating 395,000 net acres. The company has also acquired about 135,000 mineral acres in the southern portion of its acreage footprint. The combined cost of entry is less than $500 million.
The company has completed four wells and operates 18 additional legacy wells across a 140-mile trend. Initial drilling results confirm EOG's reservoir model, which is enhanced by experience across its multi-basin portfolio. It is also supported by extensive geotechnical and production analysis from within the play.
EOG expects the Utica Combo to be its next large-scale premium resource play. A favorable drilling environment and the opportunity to develop the play with three-mile laterals support cost efficiencies. Combined with strong liquids production rates, EOG expects the Utica Combo to be additive to the overall quality of its premium inventory. Development of this high rate-of-return play is underway with about 20 wells projected for 2023.
Third Quarter 2022 Results vs Guidance
(Unaudited)
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
3Q 2022
3Q 2022
Guidance
Variance
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2021
United States
464.6
460.5
4.1
463.5
449.4
449.7
448.3
Trinidad
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.6
0.7
0.9
1.2
Other International
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total
465.1
461.0
4.1
464.1
450.1
450.6
449.5
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
209.3
195.0
14.3
201.9
190.3
156.9
157.9
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,306
1,300
6
1,324
1,249
1,328
1,210
Trinidad
163
150
13
204
209
206
212
Other International
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
1,469
1,450
19
1,528
1,458
1,534
1,422
Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
919.2
897.7
21.5
920.7
883.3
863.1
844.4
Total MMBoe
84.6
82.6
2.0
83.8
79.5
79.4
77.7
Benchmark Price
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
91.64
108.42
94.38
77.17
70.55
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
8.18
7.17
4.91
5.83
4.01
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl)
United States
4.41
3.50
0.91
2.84
1.64
1.14
0.33
Trinidad
(6.66)
(9.00)
2.34
(10.13)
(10.56)
(10.31)
(10.36)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
39.3 %
38.0 %
1.3 %
39.0 %
42.1 %
52.4 %
53.5 %
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)
United States
1.17
0.85
0.32
0.60
0.90
0.57
0.49
Natural Gas Realizations3 ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
7.45
7.30
0.15
3.42
3.36
3.48
3.39
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
1,410
1,521
1,144
1,137
962
Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)
1,166
1,250
(84)
1,071
1,009
1,015
891
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
3.96
3.85
0.11
3.87
4.00
4.09
3.48
Transportation Costs
3.04
2.90
0.14
2.91
2.87
2.87
2.82
Gathering and Processing
1.97
1.85
0.12
1.81
1.81
1.85
1.87
General and Administrative (GAAP)
1.92
1.53
1.56
1.75
1.83
General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1
1.73
2.05
(0.32)
1.53
1.56
1.75
1.83
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
10.89
10.12
10.24
10.56
10.00
Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)
10.70
10.65
0.05
10.12
10.24
10.56
10.00
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
10.71
10.85
(0.14)
10.87
10.65
11.46
11.93
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
53
50
3
55
48
85
48
Impairment (GAAP)
94
91
55
206
82
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))4
48
70
(22)
55
55
206
69
Capitalized Interest
11
8
3
7
8
9
8
Net Interest
41
45
(4)
48
48
38
48
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)
5.5 %
7.3 %
7.4 %
6.8 %
6.8 %
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1
7.4 %
7.0 %
0.4 %
7.3 %
7.4 %
6.8 %
6.8 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
22.1 %
22.5 %
(0.4 %)
22.3 %
21.7 %
20.5 %
23.4 %
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
481
460
21
745
573
393
446
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance5
(Unaudited)
4Q 2022
Guidance Range
FY 2022
Guidance Range
2021
Actual
2020
Actual
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
United States
460.4
-
468.4
459.4
-
461.4
443.4
408.1
Trinidad
0.4
-
0.8
0.5
-
0.7
1.5
1.0
Other International
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total
460.8
-
469.2
459.9
-
462.1
445.0
409.2
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
190.0
-
200.0
197.5
-
200.5
144.5
136.0
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,360
-
1,440
1,300
-
1,330
1,210
1,040
Trinidad
135
-
165
175
-
185
217
180
Other International
0
-
0
0
-
0
9
32
Total
1,495
-
1,605
1,475
-
1,515
1,436
1,252
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
United States
877.1
-
908.4
873.6
-
883.6
789.6
717.5
Trinidad
22.9
-
28.3
29.7
-
31.5
37.7
30.9
Other International
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
1.6
5.4
Total
900.0
-
936.7
903.3
-
915.1
828.9
753.8
Benchmark Price
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
67.96
39.40
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
3.85
2.08
Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI6 ($/Bbl)
United States
2.20
-
3.20
2.81
-
3.02
0.58
(0.75)
Trinidad
(8.50)
-
(6.50)
(9.20)
-
(8.80)
(11.70)
(9.20)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
25.0 %
-
35.0 %
37.0 %
-
39.0 %
50.5 %
34.0 %
Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7 ($/Mcf)
United States
0.00
-
0.50
0.66
-
0.78
1.03
(0.47)
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
3.60
-
4.10
4.37
-
4.45
3.40
2.57
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
4,255
4,113
Capital Expenditures8 (non-GAAP) ($MM)
1,250
-
1,450
4,500
-
4,700
3,755
3,344
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
3.75
-
4.45
3.89
-
4.07
3.75
3.85
Transportation Costs
2.70
-
3.10
2.88
-
2.98
2.85
2.66
Gathering and Processing
1.80
-
2.00
1.85
-
1.90
1.85
1.66
General and Administrative
1.70
-
1.80
1.63
-
1.66
1.69
1.75
Cash Operating Costs
9.95
-
11.35
10.25
-
10.61
10.14
9.92
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
10.55
-
11.15
10.70
-
10.85
12.07
12.32
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
50
-
60
205
-
215
225
159
Impairment (GAAP)
376
2,100
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))4
70
-
110
228
-
268
361
232
Capitalized Interest
10
-
15
36
-
41
33
31
Net Interest
40
-
45
177
-
182
178
205
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue)
7.0 %
-
8.0 %
7.0 %
-
8.0 %
6.8 %
6.6 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
20.0 %
-
25.0 %
20.0 %
-
25.0 %
21.4 %
18.2 %
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
450
-
550
2,250
-
2,350
1,393
(61)
Third Quarter 2022 Results Webcast
Friday, November 4, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
Income Statements
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Operating Revenues and Other
Crude Oil and Condensate
4,109
4,699
2,929
12,697
7,879
Natural Gas Liquids
693
777
548
2,151
1,229
Natural Gas
1,235
1,000
568
2,951
1,597
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial
Commodity Derivative Contracts
(18)
(1,377)
(494)
(4,215)
(1,288)
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
1,561
2,169
1,186
5,199
3,056
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net
(21)
97
1
101
46
Other, Net
34
42
27
99
79
Total
7,593
7,407
4,765
18,983
12,598
Operating Expenses
Lease and Well
335
324
270
977
810
Transportation Costs
257
244
219
729
635
Gathering and Processing Costs
167
152
145
463
412
Exploration Costs
35
35
44
115
112
Dry Hole Costs
18
20
4
41
28
Impairments
94
91
82
240
170
Marketing Costs
1,621
2,127
1,184
5,031
3,013
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
906
911
927
2,664
2,741
General and Administrative
162
128
142
414
372
Taxes Other Than Income
334
472
277
1,196
731
Total
3,929
4,504
3,294
11,870
9,024
Operating Income
3,664
2,903
1,471
7,113
3,574
Other Income, Net
40
27
6
66
—
Income Before Interest Expense and Income
Taxes
3,704
2,930
1,477
7,179
3,574
Interest Expense, Net
41
48
48
137
140
Income Before Income Taxes
3,663
2,882
1,429
7,042
3,434
Income Tax Provision
809
644
334
1,560
755
Net Income
2,854
2,238
1,095
5,482
2,679
Dividends Declared per Common Share
2.2500
2.5500
0.4125
6.5500
2.2375
Net Income Per Share
Basic
4.90
3.84
1.88
9.40
4.62
Diluted
4.86
3.81
1.88
9.34
4.59
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
583
583
581
583
580
Diluted
587
588
584
587
584
Wellhead Volumes and Prices
(Unaudited)
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
% Change
2Q 2022
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
% Change
United States
464.6
448.3
4 %
463.5
459.2
441.3
4 %
Trinidad
0.5
1.2
-58 %
0.6
0.7
1.7
-59 %
Other International (B)
—
—
—
—
0.1
-100 %
Total
465.1
449.5
3 %
464.1
459.9
443.1
4 %
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl)(C)
United States
$ 96.05
$ 70.88
36 %
$ 111.26
$ 101.16
$ 65.18
55 %
Trinidad
84.98
60.19
41 %
98.29
88.84
54.33
64 %
Other International (B)
—
—
—
—
42.36
-100 %
Composite
96.04
70.85
36 %
111.25
101.14
65.14
55 %
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
209.3
157.9
33 %
201.9
200.6
140.4
43 %
Total
209.3
157.9
33 %
201.9
200.6
140.4
43 %
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/ Bbl) (C)
United States
$ 36.02
$ 37.72
-4 %
$ 42.28
$ 39.29
$ 32.07
23 %
Composite
36.02
37.72
-4 %
42.28
39.29
32.07
23 %
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
United States
1,306
1,210
8 %
1,324
1,293
1,170
11 %
Trinidad
163
212
-23 %
204
192
221
-13 %
Other International (B)
—
—
—
—
12
-100 %
Total
1,469
1,422
3 %
1,528
1,485
1,403
6 %
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)
United States
$ 9.35
$ 4.50
108 %
$ 7.77
$ 7.68
$ 4.30
79 %
Trinidad
7.45
(E)
3.39
120 %
3.42
4.55
(E)
3.38
35 %
Other International (B)
—
—
—
—
5.67
-100 %
Composite
9.14
4.34
111 %
7.19
7.28
4.17
75 %
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)
United States
891.6
807.9
10 %
886.1
875.3
776.8
13 %
Trinidad
27.6
36.5
-24 %
34.6
32.6
38.5
-15 %
Other International (B)
—
—
—
—
2.0
-100 %
Total
919.2
844.4
9 %
920.7
907.9
817.3
11 %
Total MMBoe (D)
84.6
77.7
9 %
83.8
247.8
223.1
11 %
(A)
Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B)
Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.
(C)
Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022).
(D)
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
(E)
Includes revenue adjustment of $3.37 per Mcf and $0.96 per Mcf ($0.37 per Mcf and $0.12 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas price) for the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, related to a price adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with NGC amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from September 2020 through June 2022.
Balance Sheets
In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,272
5,209
Accounts Receivable, Net
3,343
2,335
Inventories
872
584
Income Taxes Receivable
93
—
Other
621
456
Total
10,201
8,584
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
67,065
67,644
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
4,659
4,753
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
71,724
72,397
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
(42,623)
(43,971)
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
29,101
28,426
Deferred Income Taxes
18
11
Other Assets
1,167
1,215
Total Assets
40,487
38,236
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
2,718
2,242
Accrued Taxes Payable
542
518
Dividends Payable
437
436
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
243
269
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
1,282
37
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
235
240
Other
289
300
Total
5,746
4,042
Long-Term Debt
3,802
5,072
Other Liabilities
2,573
2,193
Deferred Income Taxes
4,517
4,749
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 587,891,710
December 31, 2021
206
206
Additional Paid in Capital
6,155
6,087
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(6)
(12)
Retained Earnings
17,563
15,919
Common Stock Held in Treasury, 646,861 Shares at September 30, 2022 and
257,268 Shares at December 31, 2021
(69)
(20)
Total Stockholders' Equity
23,849
22,180
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
40,487
38,236
Cash Flows Statements
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by
Net Income
2,854
2,238
1,095
5,482
2,679
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
906
911
927
2,664
2,741
Impairments
94
91
82
240
170
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
34
30
51
99
117
Deferred Income Taxes
327
(102)
(111)
(240)
(244)
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
21
(97)
(1)
(101)
(46)
Other, Net
(5)
(16)
2
(15)
15
Dry Hole Costs
18
20
4
41
28
Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Total Losses
18
1,377
494
4,215
1,288
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial
Commodity Derivative Contracts
(847)
(2,114)
(293)
(3,257)
(516)
Other, Net
12
19
7
33
8
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other
Accounts Receivable
392
(522)
(145)
(1,008)
(639)
Inventories
(140)
(157)
(6)
(311)
95
Accounts Payable
(88)
259
(68)
301
115
Accrued Taxes Payable
(53)
(536)
206
24
286
Other Assets
(129)
71
167
(271)
(55)
Other Liabilities
1,269
433
(260)
(548)
(317)
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated
with Investing Activities
90
143
45
301
(100)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
4,773
2,048
2,196
7,649
5,625
Investing Cash Flows
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
(1,102)
(1,349)
(846)
(3,390)
(2,689)
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(103)
(75)
(50)
(248)
(147)
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
79
110
8
310
154
Other Investing Activities
—
(30)
—
(30)
—
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated
with Investing Activities
(90)
(143)
(45)
(301)
100
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(1,216)
(1,487)
(933)
(3,659)
(2,582)
Financing Cash Flows
Long-Term Debt Repayments
—
—
—
—
(750)
Dividends Paid
(1,312)
(1,486)
(820)
(3,821)
(1,278)
Treasury Stock Purchased
(37)
(15)
(21)
(95)
(33)
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee
Stock Purchase Plan
—
13
—
17
9
Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities
(8)
(9)
(9)
(27)
(27)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(1,357)
(1,497)
(850)
(3,926)
(2,079)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(1)
—
—
(1)
—
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,199
(936)
413
63
964
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
3,073
4,009
3,880
5,209
3,329
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
5,272
3,073
4,293
5,272
4,293
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.
A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non- recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.
EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.
The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
3Q 2022
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
3,663
(809)
2,854
4.86
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
18
(4)
14
0.03
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)
(847)
184
(663)
(1.13)
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
21
(3)
18
0.03
Add: Certain Impairments
46
(8)
38
0.06
Less: Severance Tax Refund
(115)
25
(90)
(0.15)
Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees
16
(3)
13
0.02
Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund
(7)
2
(5)
(0.01)
Adjustments to Net Income
(868)
193
(675)
(1.15)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,795
(616)
2,179
3.71
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
583
Diluted
587
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the third quarter of 2022, such amount was $847 million, of which $63 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2Q 2022
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,882
(644)
2,238
3.81
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
1,377
(299)
1,078
1.82
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity
(2,114)
459
(1,655)
(2.81)
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(97)
21
(76)
(0.13)
Add: Certain Impairments
36
(7)
29
0.05
Adjustments to Net Income
(798)
174
(624)
(1.07)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,084
(470)
1,614
2.74
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
583
Diluted
588
3Q 2021
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
1,429
(334)
1,095
1.88
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
494
(108)
386
0.65
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity
(293)
64
(229)
(0.39)
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(1)
—
(1)
—
Add: Certain Impairments
13
—
13
0.02
Adjustments to Net Income
213
(44)
169
0.28
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,642
(378)
1,264
2.16
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
581
Diluted
584
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
2Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
2.74
Realized Price
3Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
71.40
Less: 2Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
(77.29)
Subtotal
(5.89)
Multiplied by: 3Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
84.6
Total Change in Revenue
(498)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)
115
Change in Net Income
(383)
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
(0.65)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
3Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial
Commodity Derivative Contracts
(847)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
184
After Tax - (a)
(663)
2Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial
Commodity Derivative Contracts
(2,114)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
459
After Tax - (b)
(1,655)
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
992
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
1.69
Wellhead Volumes
3Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
84.6
Less: 2Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
(83.8)
Subtotal
0.8
Multiplied by: 3Q 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including
Equivalent" schedule)
43.00
Change in Revenue
34
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)
(8)
Change in Net Income
26
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.04
Operating Cost per Boe
2Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
28.50
Less: 2Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income
(5.63)
Less: 3Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total
(28.40)
Add: 3Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP)
5.31
Subtotal
(0.22)
Multiplied by: 3Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
84.6
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
(19)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)
4
Change in Net Income
(15)
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
(0.03)
Other (1)
(0.08)
3Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
3.71
3Q 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
587
(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income,
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non- recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. To further the comparability of EOG's financial results with those of EOG's peer companies and other companies in the industry, EOG now utilizes Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP), instead of Discretionary Cash Flow (Non- GAAP), in calculating its Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). Accordingly, Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the third quarter 2022, second quarter 2022 and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 have been calculated on such basis, and the calculations of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for each of the prior periods shown have been revised and conformed.
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
4,773
2,048
2,196
7,649
5,625
Adjustments:
Changes in Components of Working Capital and
Accounts Receivable
(392)
522
145
1,008
639
Inventories
140
157
6
311
(95)
Accounts Payable
88
(259)
68
(301)
(115)
Accrued Taxes Payable
53
536
(206)
(24)
(286)
Other Assets
129
(71)
(167)
271
55
Other Liabilities
(1,269)
(433)
260
548
317
Changes in Components of Working Capital
(90)
(143)
(45)
(301)
100
Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital
3,432
2,357
2,257
9,161
6,240
Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital
3,432
2,357
2,257
9,161
6,240
Less:
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
(1,166)
(1,071)
(891)
(3,246)
(2,740)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2,266
1,286
1,366
5,915
3,500
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
1,410
1,521
962
4,075
3,118
Less:
Asset Retirement Costs
(139)
(43)
(8)
(209)
(56)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved
Properties
(28)
(21)
(15)
(107)
(37)
Non-Cash Finance Leases
—
(74)
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(42)
(351)
(4)
(398)
(99)
Exploration Costs
(35)
(35)
(44)
(115)
(112)
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
1,166
1,071
891
3,246
2,740
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non- GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
23,849
22,312
21,765
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
5,084
5,091
5,117
Less: Cash
(5,272)
(3,073)
(4,293)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
(188)
2,018
824
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
28,933
27,403
26,882
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
23,661
24,330
22,589
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
17.6 %
18.6 %
19.0 %
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
-0.8 %
8.3 %
3.6 %
