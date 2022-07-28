eLearning Industry awards Schoox a spot in its 2022 list of best solutions that empower learners to collaborate and share knowledge.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox has been recognized by eLearning Industry as a leading learning platform to supercharge teamwork and collaboration.
Now more than ever, it's important to help learners across the enterprise engage with one another. Schoox's platform includes advanced social collaboration tools to help organizations encourage communication across teams and groups, promote fun social learning, and foster a more connected learning culture. And Schoox customers receive all these product capabilities for no additional charge.
"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "Today's organizations require a learning solution that allows teams to easily connect and share information in a way that truly impacts business performance, which is exactly what Schoox delivers."
Schoox has racked up an impressive number of honors so far this year, including the 2022 HR Tech Award for Talent Development as the 'Best Comprehensive Solution' for its ease of use and customer satisfaction.
To see Schoox's award-winning solutions for yourself, contact us today to schedule a personalized demo.
About eLearning Industry
eLearning Industry (eLI) is the leading publishing platform that delivers inspiring, industry-specific content to eLearning professionals. As a top-tier eLearning marketplace, we offer a plethora of sophisticated, online marketing solutions to corporate training companies to empower and help them grow. Learn more at https://elearningindustry.com/
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
