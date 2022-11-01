Through its 11 Days of Impact campaign, Operation Homefront is issuing a challenge to help raise $250,000 to support their critical mission and give all Americans a powerful way to give back to those that have given so much on behalf of all of us.
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As costs continue to rise, America's military families need us now more than ever. Leading up to Veterans Day, Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, with several of its loyal partners, will elevate their support for the military community. Through its 11 Days of Impact campaign, Operation Homefront is issuing a challenge to help raise $250,000 to support their critical mission and give all Americans a powerful way to give back to those that have given so much on behalf of all of us.
Veterans Day honors America's military members of past and present. It's a day to thank them for their dedicated service to the nation, especially when so many veterans face extraordinary challenges as they do today. Operation Homefront extends their gratitude to include military families in that honor.
Beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Veterans Day, Operation Homefront will use their platform to share stories of how their programs and partners have positively impacted the military families they serve. Corporate and foundational partners joining us in this initiative include Love's Travel Stops, Kohl's, CarMax, P&G, Paramount, Carnival Cruise Line, BODYARMOR Sports Drink, Impossible Foods, Kellogg Company, Kwik Fill, and The Home Depot Foundation.
"America's military families have done so much for all of us in our nation's time of need and with the help of our amazing individual, corporate and foundation donors, we are able to help them in their time of need," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. 'Through our 11 Days of Impact campaign, all Americans can help us help them do more than simply struggle to get by in the communities, OUR communities, they have worked so hard to protect. Today, we can do more than salute their exceptional service; today, we make a real difference in the lives of this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens."
This powerful initiative has gained momentum since it began in 2020, when Operation Homefront, through corporate and individual donors, raised $111,000 in 11 days. In 2021, support doubled again, raising $248,000.
Operation Homefront invites all supporters of the military and veteran community to participate in the 11 Days of Impact by donating to Operation Homefront or sending a message of thanks to a military or veteran family.
Visit http://www.OperationHomefront.org/11DaysofImpact to learn more and join the challenge to help make life-changing impact on military families today. Follow the 11 Days of Impact on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
