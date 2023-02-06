Attendees will be able to explore how Sigmetrix can help deliver more innovative products while achieving a faster time to market.
MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, global experts in enabling better products through mechanical variation management announced that they will sponsor 3DEXPERIENCE WORLD being held on February 12-15 in Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
3DEXPERIENCE helps connect a community of designers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to learn, engage, share knowledge, and drive innovation. The Sigmetrix team is proud to be a Bronze Sponsor for this show and will be at Booth 511 in the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground. Sigmetrix will demonstrate how their tools can help identify the problems or risks related to how variation is controlled in a design.
Along with their mechanical variation solutions, Sigmetrix offers tools for GD&T and MBD training options, as well. Sigmetrix's Vice President of Global Sales, Ed Walsh will be presenting in the Theater on Sunday February 12 on the topic, "CETOL 6σ: Leveraging MBD for fast and accurate 3D Tolerance Analysis" at 3:30PM CST.
As a SOLIDWORKS Certified Gold product, CETOL 6σ for SOLIDWORKS couples the power and functionality of SOLIDWORKS's parametric design capabilities with Sigmetrix's precise calculations and advanced mathematical technologies. Users can utilize seamless integration, complete with full model associativity, to visualize the potential impact that tolerance changes will have on their overall assembly. This single-window integration of CETOL 6σ with SOLIDWORKS allows users to analyze and improve their designs faster than ever, and since changes made to the tolerances automatically update the CAD data, they can be assured their improvements are correctly incorporated within the design definition, which will enable more innovative products.
"We are thrilled to be a Bronze Sponsor at this year's 3DEXPERIENCE World. Sigmetrix is proud to be a partner of SOLIDWORKS for over 10 years, and to have CETOL 6σ for SOLIDWORKS named as a Certified Gold Product," says James Stoddard, CEO and President of Sigmetrix. "Companies are under ever-increasing pressure to improve quality, shorten time-to-market, and reduce product costs. The integration we provide between CETOL 6σ and SOLIDWORKS accelerates the design to manufacturing cycle, allowing more robust products to hit the market sooner at reduced cost."
In addition to demonstrating CETOL 6σ, Sigmetrix will be showing off their entire portfolio of comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions that help users achieve robust designs through variation management and the correct application of GD&T. They offer an array of software and training solutions including:
- CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works with NX, SOLIDWORKS, PTC Creo and CATIA V5-6
- EZtol, a 1D analysis tool designed to make it easier to create, manage and report upon multiple 1D tolerance analyses in an assembly
- Training on a variety of topics including GD&T, tolerance analysis, dimensional management, and MBD / MBE
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.
