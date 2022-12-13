FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPT. 30, 2022

  • Net income in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 was $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, and $20.4 million, or $0.59 per share, respectively, compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.25 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 and net loss of $(6.2) million, or $(0.24) per share, for fiscal year 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 was $8.4 million and $25.8 million, respectively, compared to $7.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 and $15.7 million for fiscal year 2021.
  • Royalty production volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 15% to a record 1,842 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 7% to 2,592 Mmcfe, compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2022.
  • Royalty production volumes for fiscal year 2022 increased 49% to 6,209 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for fiscal year 2022 increased 6% to 9,609 Mmcfe, compared to fiscal year 2021.
  • 172 gross (0.85 net) wells in progress as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to 155 gross (0.79 net) as of June 30, 2022.
  • Net total proved royalty interest reserves increased 45% to 52.8 Bcfe at Sept. 30, 2022, from 36.4 Bcfe at Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Total debt was $28.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.10x at Sept. 30, 2022.
  • During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 923 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $13.5 million, bringing the total acquisitions in fiscal year 2022 to 4,570 net royalty acres for approximately $48.0 million.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • PHX announced a 12.5% increase in its fixed quarterly dividend to $0.0225 per share, payable on March 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 17, 2023.
  • On Dec. 7, 2022, PHX had its borrowing base reaffirmed at $50 million and added an additional bank to the lending group.
  • Since Sept. 30, 2022, PHX has closed on additional acquisitions of 930 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and Haynesville plays for approximately $10.3 million.
  • On Dec. 9, 2022, PHX's Board approved a change in fiscal year from the twelve months beginning Oct. 1st and ending Sept. 30th to the twelve months beginning Jan. 1st and ending Dec. 31st. PHX's fiscal year 2023 will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end Dec. 31, 2023.
  • On Dec. 12, 2022, PHX voluntarily terminated its At-The-Market Equity Offering Sales Agreement, dated Aug. 25, 2021.

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.





Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "In fiscal 2022, we made significant progress in the strategic transition that we began in late 2019. This strategy, to exit legacy assets and transition to a low fixed-cost royalty production model, is coming into sharp focus as demonstrated by the significant improvements in our financial results. We are executing according to our stated plan, growing our royalty reserves, high grading our asset base and generating meaningful profitability and cash flow. In response, both royalty production and royalty reserves reached all-time high levels in the fourth fiscal quarter. Looking ahead, 2023 should prove to be the final year of this transformative transition as we plan to divest a material portion of our remaining legacy non-operated working interest assets. Following these planned divestitures, royalty volumes will represent greater than 90% of total corporate volumes, leaving working interest volumes virtually immaterial." 

"Our strategy to allocate capital to existing and near-term potential royalty production acquisitions is working, delivering returns ahead of our expectations," continued Mr. Stephens. "Importantly, our pipeline for acquisitions in our targeted regions remains robust. Also, supply and demand for natural gas remains favorable, which supports strong commodity pricing and gives us the environment to continue to improve profitability and cashflow. Our plan remains steadfast: to utilize the majority of our free cash flow to acquire additional mineral and royalty assets in our core focus areas with the expectation that these acquisitions will quickly convert to additional royalty production volumes. Simultaneously, as we work to continue to scale and expand profitability, we should be positioned to continue to increase our cash dividend which has risen 125% over the last 6 quarters."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







Fourth Quarter Ended





Fourth Quarter Ended





Year Ended





Year Ended







Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Royalty Interest Sales



$

15,411,544





$

6,007,389





$

44,484,472





$

18,432,035



Working Interest Sales



$

6,416,490





$

6,071,031





$

25,376,159





$

19,317,009



Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales



$

21,828,034





$

12,078,420





$

69,860,631





$

37,749,044





























Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts



$

(4,298,614)





$

(8,112,827)





$

(16,833,078)





$

(16,202,489)



Lease Bonuses and Rental Income



$

17,350





$

105,974





$

467,502





$

425,113



Total Revenue



$

17,546,770





$

4,071,567





$

53,495,055





$

21,971,668





























Lease Operating Expense

























per Working Interest Mcfe



$

1.28





$

0.93





$

1.19





$

0.86



Transportation, Gathering and Marketing

























per Mcfe



$

0.68





$

0.74





$

0.61





$

0.64



Production Tax per Mcfe



$

0.36





$

0.28





$

0.34





$

0.21



Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)



$

1.06





$

0.82





$

0.95





$

0.79



G&A Expense per Mcfe



$

1.46





$

0.97





$

1.20





$

0.90



Interest Expense per Mcfe



$

0.18





$

0.09





$

0.12





$

0.11



DD&A per Mcfe



$

0.60





$

0.71





$

0.76





$

0.85



Total Expense per Mcfe



$

3.65





$

3.30





$

3.45





$

3.18





























Net Income (Loss)



$

9,158,468





$

(3,764,200)





$

20,409,272





$

(6,217,237)



Adjusted EBITDA (2)



$

8,395,965





$

4,219,914





$

25,825,548





$

15,726,260





























Cash Flow from Operations



$

13,192,676





$

(6,298,246)





$

37,531,650





$

3,942,087



CapEx



$

201,114





$

36,413





$

552,638





$

733,172



CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions



$

13,652,829





$

1,287,082





$

43,525,236





$

20,624,347





























Borrowing Base















$

50,000,000





$

27,500,000



Debt















$

28,300,000





$

17,500,000



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)

















1.10







1.11

(1)

Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 13.

(2)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

 

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS





Fourth Quarter Ended





Fourth Quarter Ended





Year Ended





Year Ended





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Gas Mcf Sold



2,047,614







1,609,101







7,427,708







6,699,720



Average Sales Price per Mcf before the























effects of settled derivative contracts

$

7.61





$

4.27





$

6.16





$

3.13



Average Sales Price per Mcf after the























effects of settled derivative contracts

$

5.08





$

3.54





$

4.09





$

2.95



% of sales subject to hedges



58

%





72

%





62

%





62

%

Oil Barrels Sold



49,902







54,043







198,535







224,479



Average Sales Price per Bbl before the























effects of settled derivative contracts

$

94.07





$

68.02





$

91.32





$

56.58



Average Sales Price per Bbl after the























effects of settled derivative contracts

$

57.80





$

45.09





$

57.67





$

48.17



% of sales subject to hedges



62

%





77

%





72

%





75

%

NGL Barrels Sold



40,761







46,369







165,120







171,488



Average Sales Price per Bbl(1)

$

37.89





$

32.91





$

36.11





$

23.80



























Mcfe Sold



2,591,588







2,211,570







9,609,638







9,075,519



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the























effects of settled derivative contracts

$

21,828,034





$

12,078,420





$

69,860,631





$

37,749,044



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the























effects of settled derivative contracts

$

14,832,521





$

9,652,336





$

47,804,278





$

34,634,153



























(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 periods.







Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



9/30/2022





2,047,614







49,902







40,761







2,591,588



6/30/2022





1,897,799







48,928







39,732







2,429,760



3/31/2022





1,908,030







51,631







40,371







2,460,042



12/31/2021





1,574,265







48,074







44,256







2,128,248





































Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 79% and 78%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and fiscal year 2022.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



9/30/2022





1,525,363







32,202







20,488







1,841,502



6/30/2022





1,283,737







32,562







19,369







1,595,323



3/31/2022





1,261,949







28,758







18,852







1,547,609



12/31/2021





949,523







25,996







19,953







1,225,220





































Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 83% and 81%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2022.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



9/30/2022





522,251







17,700







20,273







750,086



6/30/2022





614,062







16,366







20,363







834,437



3/31/2022





646,081







22,873







21,519







912,433



12/31/2021





624,742







22,078







24,303







903,028





































FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER ENDED SEPT. 30, 2022, RESULTS

The Company recorded fiscal fourth quarter 2022 net income of $9,158,468, or $0.26 per share, as compared to a net loss of ($3,764,200), or ($0.12) per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, decreased losses associated with our hedge contracts and increased gains on asset sales, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative costs, or G&A, and income tax expense.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $9,749,614, or 81%, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding fiscal 2021 quarter, due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 78%, 38% and 15%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas volumes of 27%, partially offset by a decrease in oil and NGL volumes of 8% and 12%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, as compared to the fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma and the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack and STACK plays, and shut-in legacy wells in the Eagle Ford play while the operator completes new offset wells.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($4,298,614) in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, as compared to a net loss of ($8,112,827) in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021, of which ($5,938,317) is a loss on settled derivatives and $1,639,703 is a non-cash gain on derivatives with respect to the fiscal fourth quarter 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022 excludes $1,057,197 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Sept. 30, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The 11% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, relative to the fiscal fourth quarter 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and production taxes. G&A increased $1,640,954, or 77%, in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding fiscal 2021 quarter due to increased legal and accounting expenses associated with higher transaction activity and restricted stock expense. Production taxes increased $307,064, or 49%, due to an increase in natural gas, oil and NGL revenue, but decreased as a percent of natural gas, oil and NGL revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding fiscal 2021 quarter, from 5.2% to 4.3%.

Income tax expense increased in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022 due to net income of $9,158,468, compared to the ($3,764,200) net loss recorded in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021.

FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

The Company recorded net income of $20,409,272, or $0.59 per share, in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022 ("fiscal year 2022"), as compared to a net loss of $(6,217,237), or $(0.24) per share, in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021 ("fiscal year 2021"). The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and gains on asset sales, and decreased depreciation, depletion and amortization, or DD&A, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense, losses on derivative contracts, production taxes, and G&A.

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales increased $32,111,587, or 85%, for fiscal year 2022, compared to fiscal year 2021, due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 97%, 61% and 52%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas volumes of 11%, partially offset by a decrease in oil and NGL volumes of 12% and 4%, respectively.

The increase in natural gas production was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville play, and slightly offset by divestiture of working interest assets in the Fayetteville Shale and naturally declining production in the Arkoma STACK. The decrease in oil production was a result of naturally declining production in high interest wells in the Eagle Ford and Bakken plays, wells shut in for workovers in the Eagle Ford, our strategy of no longer participating with working interest in new drilling in the Eagle Ford and the natural decline of wells brought online in fiscal year 2021 in the STACK play.  These decreases were partially offset by new drilling and acquisitions in the SCOOP. The decrease in NGL production is primarily attributable to the natural decline in high interest, liquids rich wells in the STACK. This was partially offset by new wells in the SCOOP.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($16,833,078) in fiscal year 2022, as compared to a net loss of ($16,202,489) in fiscal year 2021, of which ($14,533,560) is a loss on settled derivatives and ($2,299,518) is a non-cash loss on derivatives with respect to fiscal year 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for fiscal year 2022 excludes $7,522,794 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Sept. 30, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The 8% increase in total cost per Mcfe in fiscal year 2022, relative to fiscal year 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and production taxes, partially offset by a decrease in DD&A. G&A increased $3,292,712, or 40%, in fiscal year 2022 compared to the fiscal year 2021 due to legal and accounting expenses associated with reincorporating in the state of Delaware and increased transaction activity, increased wage inflation and increased restricted stock expense. Production taxes increased $1,292,563, or 67%, due to increase in natural gas, oil and NGL revenue, but decreased as a percentage of natural gas, oil and NGL revenue in fiscal year 2022, compared to the fiscal year 2021 from 5.1% to 4.6%. DD&A decreased $467,686, or 6%, in fiscal year 2022 to $0.76 per Mcfe, as compared to $0.85 per Mcfe in fiscal year 2021. Of the DD&A decrease, $921,685 was a result of a $0.09 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $453,999 resulting from production increasing 6% in fiscal year 2022, compared to fiscal year 2021. The DD&A rate per Mcfe decrease was due to working interest divestitures, partially offset by royalty interest acquisitions during fiscal year 2022.

Income tax expense increased in fiscal year 2022 due to net income of $20,409,272, compared to the $(6,217,237) net loss in fiscal year 2021.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, the Company converted 49 gross (0.22 net) wells to producing status, including 18 gross (0.057 net) in the SCOOP and 8 gross (0.057 net) in the Haynesville, compared to 96 gross (0.25 net) wells, including 39 gross (0.19 net) in the SCOOP and 12 gross (0.03 net) in the Haynesville, during the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

During fiscal year 2022, the Company converted 318 gross (1.07 net) wells to producing status, including 108 gross (0.22 net) in the SCOOP and 84 gross (0.57 net) in the Haynesville, compared to 147 gross (0.56 net) wells in fiscal year 2021.

At Sept. 30, 2022, the Company had a total of 172 gross (0.85 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 64 gross (0.21 net) active permitted wells, compared to 155 gross (0.79 net) wells in progress and 65 gross (0.21 net) active permitted wells at June 30, 2022. As of Nov. 28, 2022, 26 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage with 99 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage, compared to 25 rigs operating on the Company's acreage with 96 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage as of June 30, 2022.















Bakken/















































Three





Arkoma





























SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



As of Sept. 30, 2022:















































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage



42







27







10







5







-







80







8







172



Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage



0.15







0.05







0.07







0.003







-







0.56







0.02







0.85



Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage



22







6







7







-







-







23







6







64



















































As of Nov. 28, 2022:















































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage



11







3







1







2







-







9







-







26



Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage



25







18







4







2







-







39







11







99



































































Leasing Activity

During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, the Company leased 266 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $450 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 22%.

ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, the Company purchased 923 net royalty acres for approximately $13.5 million and sold 112 net mineral acres, which were outside our core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $0.1 million. The Company also sold 243 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $5.3 million.





Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Acquisitions







SCOOP





Haynesville





Other





Total



Net Mineral Acres Purchased





114







450







-







564



Net Royalty Acres Purchased





157







766







-







923





































During fiscal year 2022, the Company purchased 4,570 net royalty acres for approximately $48.0 million and sold 9,707 net mineral acres, which were outside our core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $2.7 million. The Company also sold 1,001 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.5 million.





Fiscal Year 2022 Acquisitions







SCOOP





Haynesville





Other





Total



Net Mineral Acres Purchased





823







2,204







-







3,027



Net Royalty Acres Purchased





989







3,581







-







4,570





































ROYALTY RESERVES UPDATE

At Sept. 30, 2022, proved royalty reserves increased 45% to 52.8 Bcfe compared to 36.4 Bcfe at Sept. 30, 2021. Proved developed reserves increased by 8.7 Bcfe and proved undeveloped reserves increased by 7.7 Bcfe, primarily due to execution of our acquisition strategy and increased activity in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays.



Proved Royalty Interest





Reserves SEC Pricing





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Proved Developed Reserves:





Mcf of Gas



32,055,133







23,978,345



Barrels of Oil



607,727







667,457



Barrels of NGL



685,166







527,142



Mcfe (1)



39,812,491







31,145,939



Proved Undeveloped Reserves:











Mcf of Gas



11,933,021







4,664,782



Barrels of Oil



106,924







64,979



Barrels of NGL



64,637







34,762



Mcfe (1)



12,962,387







5,263,228



Total Proved Reserves:











Mcf of Gas



43,988,154







28,643,127



Barrels of Oil



714,651







732,436



Barrels of NGL



749,803







561,904



Mcfe (1)



52,774,878







36,409,167















10% Discounted Estimated Future











Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):











Proved Developed

$

119,710,945





$

45,948,690



Proved Undeveloped



52,978,389







9,731,035



Total

$

172,689,334





$

55,679,725















(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.







TOTAL RESERVES UPDATE

At Sept. 30, 2022, proved reserves were 81.1 Bcfe, as calculated by Cawley, Gillespie and Associates, Inc., the Company's independent consulting petroleum engineering firm. This was a 2% decrease, compared to the 83.0 Bcfe of proved reserves at Sept. 30, 2021. Total proved developed reserves decreased 12% to 68.1 Bcfe, as compared to Sept. 30, 2021, reserve volumes, mainly due to sales of working interest properties in the Fayetteville Shale, Arkoma Stack and Western Anadarko Basin.  SEC prices used for the Sept. 30, 2022, report averaged $6.41 per Mcf for natural gas, $90.33 per barrel for oil and $38.09 per barrel for NGL, compared to $2.79 per Mcf for natural gas, $56.51 per barrel for oil and $20.58 per barrel for NGL for the Sept. 30, 2021, report. These prices reflect net prices received at the wellhead.



Proved Reserves SEC Pricing





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Proved Developed Reserves:





Mcf of Gas



50,304,185







60,287,881



Barrels of Oil



1,275,853







1,439,860



Barrels of NGL



1,698,046







1,467,092



Mcfe (1)



68,147,579







77,729,593



Proved Undeveloped Reserves:











Mcf of Gas



11,933,021







4,664,787



Barrels of Oil



106,924







64,980



Barrels of NGL



64,637







34,761



Mcfe (1)



12,962,387







5,263,233



Total Proved Reserves:











Mcf of Gas



62,237,206







64,952,668



Barrels of Oil



1,382,777







1,504,840



Barrels of NGL



1,762,683







1,501,853



Mcfe (1)



81,109,966







82,992,826















10% Discounted Estimated Future











Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):











Proved Developed

$

184,948,239





$

86,793,303



Proved Undeveloped



52,978,389







9,731,036



Total

$

237,926,628





$

96,524,339



SEC Pricing











Gas/Mcf

$

6.41





$

2.79



Oil/Barrel

$

90.33





$

56.51



NGL/Barrel

$

38.09





$

20.58















Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (2)















10% Discounted Estimated Future

Proved Reserves



Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):

Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Proved Developed

$

128,718,584





$

111,007,369



Proved Undeveloped



39,770,031







11,989,928



Total

$

168,488,615





$

122,997,297















(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.



(2) Projected futures pricing as of Sept. 30, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2021, basis adjusted to Company wellhead price.







FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fiscal fourth quarter 2022 results at 11:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, Dec. 14, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13734289. A webcast will be available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pL7VYYvq.

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended Sept. 30,





Year Ended Sept. 30,





2022





2021





2022





2021



Revenues:











Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

21,828,034





$

12,078,420





$

69,860,631





$

37,749,044



Lease bonuses and rental income



17,350







105,974







467,502







425,113



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts



(4,298,614)







(8,112,827)







(16,833,078)







(16,202,489)







17,546,770







4,071,567







53,495,055







21,971,668



Costs and expenses:























Lease operating expenses



961,148







1,130,916







4,047,420







4,230,968



Transportation, gathering and marketing



1,758,132







1,628,634







5,890,390







5,767,287



Production taxes



929,330







622,266







3,230,867







1,938,304



Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1,550,410







1,569,631







7,278,118







7,745,804



Provision for impairment



2,703







4,620







14,565







50,475



Interest expense



471,716







204,925







1,164,992







995,127



General and administrative



3,783,159







2,142,205







11,500,594







8,207,882



Loss on debt extinguishment



-







260,236







-







260,236



Losses (gains) on asset sales and other



(3,499,296)







(178,615)







(4,243,163)







(356,127)



Total costs and expenses



5,957,302







7,384,818







28,883,783







28,839,956



Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes



11,589,468







(3,313,251)







24,611,272







(6,868,288)



























Provision (benefit) for income taxes



2,431,000







450,949







4,202,000







(651,051)



























Net income (loss)

$

9,158,468





$

(3,764,200)





$

20,409,272





$

(6,217,237)











































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.26





$

(0.12)





$

0.59





$

(0.24)



























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



35,573,813







30,207,492







34,403,498







25,925,536



Diluted



35,916,878







30,207,492







34,560,310







25,925,536



























Dividends per share of























common stock paid in period

$

0.02





$

0.01





$

0.065





$

0.04



























 

Balance Sheets





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,396,809





$

2,438,511



Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0



13,152,274







6,428,982



allowance for uncollectable accounts)











Refundable income taxes



-







2,413,942



Other



1,372,847







942,082



Total current assets



17,921,930







12,223,517















Properties and equipment at cost, based on











successful efforts accounting:











Producing natural gas and oil properties



248,978,928







319,984,874



Non-producing natural gas and oil properties



51,779,336







40,466,098



Other



1,085,056







794,179







301,843,320







361,245,151



Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization



(168,759,385)







(257,643,661)



Net properties and equipment



133,083,935







103,601,490















Operating lease right-of-use assets



739,131







607,414



Other, net



757,116







578,593



Total assets

$

152,502,112





$

117,011,014















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$

647,217





$

772,717



Derivative contracts, net



7,873,979







12,087,988



Income taxes payable



495,858







334,050



Current portion of operating lease liability



213,355







132,287



Accrued liabilities and other



2,032,275







1,809,337



Total current liabilities



11,262,684







15,136,379















Long-term debt



28,300,000







17,500,000



Deferred income taxes, net



1,585,906







343,906



Asset retirement obligations



1,901,904







2,836,172



Derivative contracts, net



687,212







1,696,479



Operating lease liability, net of current portion



985,887







789,339















Total liabilities



44,723,593







38,302,275















Stockholders' equity:











Voting common stock, par value $0.01666 per share: 54,000,500 shares











authorized and 35,776,752 shares issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2022,











36,000,500 shares authorized and 32,770,433 shares issued and



596,041







545,956



outstanding at Sept. 30, 2021











Capital in excess of par value



44,177,051







33,213,645



Deferred directors' compensation



1,496,243







1,768,151



Retained earnings



67,117,791







48,966,420







113,387,126







84,494,172



Less treasury stock, at cost; 377,232 shares at Sept. 30,











2022, and 388,545 shares at Sept. 30, 2021



(5,608,607)







(5,785,433)



Total stockholders' equity



107,778,519







78,708,739



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

152,502,112





$

117,011,014



 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





Year Ended Sept. 30,





2022





2021



Operating Activities





Net income (loss)

$

20,409,272





$

(6,217,237)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided











  by operating activities:











Depreciation, depletion and amortization



7,278,118







7,745,804



Impairment of producing properties



14,565







50,475



Provision for deferred income taxes



1,242,000







(985,101)



Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage



(466,341)







(421,915)



Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage



688,207







441,653



Net (gain) loss on sales of assets



(4,423,646)







(309,348)



Directors' deferred compensation expense



191,852







234,466



Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts



16,833,078







16,202,489



Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts



(2,796,250)







(11,925,669)



Restricted stock awards



2,211,673







801,200



Loss on debt extinguishment



-







260,236



Other



87,353







(11,099)



Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:











Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables



(6,723,292)







(3,485,762)



Refundable (payable) income taxes



2,413,942







1,391,285



Other current assets



250,568







(436,401)



Accounts payable



(10,305)







(151,875)



Other non-current assets



(380,964)







(86,282)



Income taxes payable



161,808







-



Accrued liabilities



550,012







845,168



Total adjustments



17,122,378







10,159,324



Net cash provided by operating activities



37,531,650







3,942,087















Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(552,638)







(733,172)



Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests



(43,525,236)







(20,624,347)



Net proceeds from sales of assets



13,217,844







988,600



Net cash provided (used) by investing activities



(30,860,030)







(20,368,919)















Financing Activities











Borrowings under credit facility



21,300,000







26,300,000



Payments of loan principal



(10,500,000)







(37,550,000)



Net proceeds from equity issuance



5,006,538







11,688,137



Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts



(19,260,104)







8,800,000



Purchases of treasury stock



(1,855)







(2,741)



Payments of dividends



(2,257,901)







(1,060,448)



Net cash provided (used) by financing activities



(5,713,322)







8,174,948















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



958,298







(8,251,884)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



2,438,511







10,690,395



Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

3,396,809





$

2,438,511















Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information























Interest paid (net of capitalized interest)

$

997,085





$

1,021,142



Income taxes paid (net of refunds received)

$

384,249





$

(1,391,225)















Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

46,791,346





$

31,485,015



Value of shares used for acquisitions



(3,510,001)







(10,272,288)



Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties











and equipment additions



796,529







144,792



Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

44,077,874





$

21,357,519



 

Derivative Contracts as of Sept. 30, 2022



























Collar Average





Collar Average



Fiscal Period



Product



Volume Mcf/Bbl





Swap Price





Floor Price





Ceiling Price



2023



Natural Gas





1,415,000











$

4.13





$

7.69



2023



Natural Gas





2,100,000





$

3.24















2024



Natural Gas





135,000











$

3.28





$

5.98



2024



Natural Gas





380,000





$

3.41













































2023



Crude Oil





15,000











$

75.00





$

96.00



2023



Crude Oil





72,750





$

63.65















2024



Crude Oil





14,250





$

74.91

















































Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 

We define "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Fourth Quarter

Ended





Fourth Quarter

Ended





Year Ended





Year Ended





Third Quarter

Ended





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021





June 30, 2022



Net Income (Loss)

$

9,158,468





$

(3,764,200)





$

20,409,272





$

(6,217,237)





$

8,589,010



Plus:





























Income tax expense





























 (benefit)



2,431,000







450,949







4,202,000







(651,051)







976,000



Interest expense



471,716







204,925







1,164,992







995,127







286,345



DD&A



1,550,410







1,569,631







7,278,118







7,745,804







2,022,832



Impairment



2,703







4,620







14,565







50,475







6,277



Less:





























Non-cash gains (losses)





























    on derivatives



1,639,703







3,124,035







(2,299,518)







(4,276,820)







3,282,921



Gains (losses) on asset sales



3,558,611







247,543







4,423,648







309,344







693,750



Plus:





























Cash receipts from (payments on)





























 off-market derivative contracts(1)



(1,057,197)







8,800,000







(7,522,794)







8,800,000







(1,284,024)



Restricted stock and deferred





























director's expense



1,037,179







325,567







2,403,525







1,035,666







574,333



Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,395,965





$

4,219,914





$

25,825,548





$

15,726,260





$

7,194,102

































(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.







Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation 

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and for evaluating our financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended





TTM Ended





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Net Income (Loss)

$

20,409,272





$

(6,217,237)



Plus:











    Income tax expense (benefit)



4,202,000







(651,051)



    Interest expense



1,164,992







995,127



    DD&A



7,278,118







7,745,804



    Impairment



14,565







50,475



Less:











    Non-cash gains (losses)











    on derivatives



(2,299,518)







(4,276,820)



Gains (losses) on asset sales



4,423,648







309,344



Plus:











Cash receipts from (payments on)











 off-market derivative contracts(1)



(7,522,794)







8,800,000



Restricted stock and deferred











director's expense



2,403,525







1,035,666



Adjusted EBITDA

$

25,825,548





$

15,726,260















Debt

$

28,300,000





$

17,500,000



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)



1.10







1.11















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.







Pretax Net Income (Loss) Excluding Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses) Reconciliation 

"Pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses)" is defined as earnings before taxes, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives. We have included a presentation of pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) for the periods indicated:



Fourth Quarter Ended





Fourth Quarter Ended





Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Net Income (Loss)

$

9,158,468





$

(3,764,200)



Plus:











    Income tax expense (benefit)



2,431,000







450,949



Less:











    Non-cash gains (losses)











    on derivatives



1,639,703







3,124,035



Pretax Net Income (Loss) excluding











Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses)

$

9,949,765





$

(6,437,286)















Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic



35,573,813







30,207,492



Diluted



35,916,878







30,207,492















Pretax Net Income (Loss) excluding Non-cash











 Derivative Gains (Losses) per basic and diluted share

$

0.28





$

(0.21)















PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil focused mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas.  Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phx-minerals-reports-fiscal-fourth-quarter-2022-and-fiscal-year-2022-results-and-announces-increase-in-dividend-payment-301702227.html

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags