Anblicks achieved Microsoft Azure Solution partner status and enhanced its capabilities to help customers manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions on Azure Cloud Platform.
DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise in Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner designation in Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure Solution Areas.
With Microsoft solution partner designation, Anblicks broadens its capabilities to help customers accelerate the migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure, enabling the customers to modernize existing applications and build cloud-native apps to improve overall customer experience and accelerate time to market. Anblicks, as a Microsoft solution partner, fosters innovation and helps its global customers in the healthcare, retail, automotive, and BFSI sectors align long-term strategic goals for greater profitability and growth while providing expert support.
"Accomplishing The Microsoft solution partnership shows the skill and competency of our Azure experts and distinguishes Anblicks as a value-added partner to Microsoft customers worldwide. The solution partner designation in the areas of Data & AI, Application Innovation, and Azure cloud infrastructure, helps Anblicks to provide the most advanced, innovative, and cost-effective solutions to our customers." Quoted Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer at Anblicks.
About Anblicks (https://www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Analytics Company based out of Dallas, TX, with offices in USA, India, and Australia. Since 2004, Anblicks has been helping customers by bringing value to their data and implementing modern data architecture and advanced analytics solutions in the cloud.
Media Contact:
Anblicks Marketing
marketing(at)anblicks(dot)com
Media Contact
Anblicks Marketing, Anblicks Inc., 1 469-304-2894, marketing@anblicks.com
SOURCE Anblicks Inc.