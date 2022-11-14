Industry leaders Asset Panda and Lansweeper team up to bring a combination of full lifecycle tracking and auto-discovery capabilities to all industries
FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda, a leading provider of IT asset lifecycle management software, and Lansweeper, a leader in the IT asset management platform space, has announced a strategic partnership that integrates Asset Panda's world-class asset lifecycle technology with Lansweeper's cutting-edge and innovative network discovery solutions. The partnership gives customers a robust and powerful complete lifecycle management tool that discovers and imports asset data in real-time to provide an instant and continuously updated inventory of IT hardware and software across an entire network.
Companies managing hundreds or even thousands of pieces of IT equipment struggle to maintain an accurate inventory of what's on their network and who it's assigned to. Millions of hours are wasted every year trying to track down and manage these assets, and billions of dollars are lost to misplaced equipment and unnecessary purchases across all industry segments. Lack of visibility into these devices creates network blind spots that lead to security vulnerabilities.
Lansweeper's technology grants the ability to scan a network and automatically import network-connected assets quickly. Intertwining this data into Asset Panda through this integration creates an instant inventory in a single system of truth that can track and report on the entire lifecycle of any asset from procurement to disposal. The integration comes with an easy field mapping tool that puts device information exactly where users want it to be on an asset record. Not only will users be able to see the "standard devices" connected to remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools or other management tools, users will receive more complete data that includes printers, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, phones, and much more. Thus, eliminating network blind spots and giving companies complete visibility into the history of all assets, from when they were purchased, who owned them, when maintenance was performed, when they're due for replacement to when they have been disposed of.
"From our world-class software to our integrations, Asset Panda is committed to providing the tools our customers need to increase their visibility and profitability," said Rex Kurzius, founder and CEO of Asset Panda. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Lansweeper and to not only think outside of the box, but to redefine the box."
To kickstart this partnership, Asset Panda and Lansweeper will hold a joint webinar on Dec. 7, 2022 that can be found HERE. The webinar will walk through the integration - the benefits of and the integration works, allowing users to see firsthand the perfect solution for quick, accurate, and stress-free end-of-the-year audits by integrating Asset Panda and Lansweeper into a network.
"We are pleased to announce our newest Technology Alliance partner Asset Panda," said Casandra Lloyd, director of Technology Alliances at Lansweeper. "It's been a pleasure working with the team at Asset Panda in building this integration which will enable the automatic discovery of a customer's IT asset estate with Lansweeper and via this integration, the management of those IT assets in Asset Panda. With many customers in common, we know this will be an integration that delights!"
To use the all-encompassing full lifecycle tracking technology offered, users must have an Asset Panda subscription, Lansweeper installed on the company's network, and admin access to both Asset Panda and Lansweeper. Upon launch, eligible users can set up scheduled scans and syncs, then import cloud instance data, software, and IT assets directly into Asset Panda. This partnership gives an unprecedented real-time view of all the assets on a network - regardless of where the user is - powered by Asset Panda's powerful and flexible cloud-based asset lifecycle management platform.
To learn more about the capabilities and partnership between Asset Panda and Lansweeper, interested parties can get additional details by visiting here.
