ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ketteQ, a provider of the only supply chain planning and control tower solutions built on Salesforce and AWS, has announced an expansion of its services provided to Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. The new agreement will help Carrier further enhance operations of its worldwide parts business.
Carrier previously deployed ketteQ's demand planning and inventory & replenishment planning solutions supporting parts distribution in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. These solutions will be expanded globally across Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration business units.
The expanded agreement builds on value-proof points and will streamline standard operating procedures and visibility across Carrier's business and help lower inventory. Additionally, a global ketteQ platform will support Carrier's processes and shared services for the multiple regions and 20 brands that encompass Carrier's parts business.
"We are honored to have the opportunity to expand our agreement with Carrier globally, delivering demand forecasting, optimized inventory planning, lower expediting costs and increased customer satisfaction," said Mike Landry, CEO, ketteQ. "Our team around the world is committed to serving Carrier's business operators and planners to deliver the greatest value."
"We are excited to team with ketteQ in deploying their cloud-based demand and inventory planning software for our fast-growing aftermarket parts business," said Gary Bobb, Vice President, Service, Carrier. "In addition to the planning capabilities and visibility provided by the ketteQ software, we are eager to see results from the domain and technology solutions in ketteQ's hypercare offering. Carrier is continually committed to delivering world-class value to our customers and by investing in technologies like ketteQ, we will better meet customer needs and expectations by having the right parts at the right time."
About ketteQ
ketteQ is dedicated to building a new paradigm for Supply Chain planning and operations management. Built by experts in supply chain operations, finance, sales, and service, ketteQ addresses its customers' most critical business challenges. With Salesforce and AWS as its foundation, ketteQ's strengths include security, scalability, and configurability to leverage advanced capabilities that fill in the gaps left by legacy systems. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow @kette_Q on Twitter.
