Recent release "Caterpillar Face" from Page Publishing author Christie Parkinson is a charming tale introducing Christie, a five-year-old girl who enjoys playing outside with her two brothers. When she looks in the mirror while washing her hands, she is surprised by what she sees!
ABILENE, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie Parkinson, an English teacher at the Woodson Center for Excellence who shares her Abilene, Texas home with her dog, Tuesday, has completed his new book "Caterpillar Face": a lighthearted children's story inspired by her nieces, Alora and Cassidy.
After playing outside with her brothers, Christie goes inside to wash her hands before lunch. In the bathroom mirror, she makes a shocking discovery. What are they? When did they appear? Find out what suddenly appears on Christie's face and how or who put them there.
Published by Page Publishing, Christie Parkinson's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
