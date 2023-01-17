Operation Warriors Heart Foundation launches the Frontline Healing Foundation as a rebrand of their foundation whose mission is to "unite the power of social responsibility, sustainability, and the healing of our warriors" (military, veterans and first responders) struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues.
BANDERA, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Warriors Heart Foundation dba Warriors Heart Foundation, announces the Frontline Healing Foundation (FHF), which is a rebrand and naming of their 501(c)(3) that started in 2015 to help subsidize the cost of treatment for Warriors who do not have insurance benefits, including VA benefits, or the means to cover all costs. This foundation was created as a separate entity from the Warriors Heart Facility, and accepts tax deductible donations to help fund warriors (active-duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) overcome addiction, PTSD, mild TBI, trauma, suicide, depression and co-occurring issues.
Since its inception, over 450 warriors have received funding from this non-profit. Most funding goes towards treatment services at the Warriors Heart Facility, and also covers funding for other verified programs. The goal is not to turn anyone away from treatment for financial reasons in their time of need.
Former Delta Operator and Warriors Heart Co-Founder Tom Spooner expressed his gratitude for the community's support of the Frontline Healing Foundation, "We are honored for all the support and continued support we receive that assists the foundation in getting our Warriors the help they need."
This 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supports programs "that address the unmet needs of suffering servicemen and women and give individuals and communities the tools to become self-sufficient."
Donations to the Frontline Healing Foundation help:
- Subsidize funding for chemical dependency and PTSD treatment that includes detox, in-patient residential treatment services, intensive outpatient program (IOP), one-on-one therapy and sober living.
- Fund ESA or Service Dogs for warriors that includes trained emotional support animals that provide a specific service to a warrior.
- Fund Sober Living housing for warriors who need continued support where there is structure after treatment while going back to school, volunteering and/or receiving outpatient treatment.
- Provide funding for Brain Treatment Therapy (MeRT), which is tailored to the patient's unique frequency pattern in the brain. It improves the synchrony of brain waves and cognitive health.
- Promote behavioral health education for veteran, law enforcement & firefighter resources for what to look for with chemical dependencies and PTSD.
As the Frontline Healing Foundation Executive Director, Warriors Heart alumni in long-term recovery, Former Green Beret and U.S. Army veteran Ted Lanier has dedicated his life to healing his fellow warriors. Lanier gives thanks, "A private donor saved my life by helping fund my treatment through the Warriors Heart Facility (separate entity from the Foundation), and gave me the tools to live. Leading this foundation is a great opportunity to 'Pay It Forward' to the next person, and save as many lives as possible."
Three new members have recently joined the Frontline Healing Foundation Board (which includes, Ted Lanier, Will Black and Pat Meffert):
Angela Landon – Angela holds a Master's degree in Economics and CPA certificate and currently works as an Analyst. Angela is a law enforcement and marine veteran widow, tragically losing her husband in 2019 due to complications of mental health and addiction. She is a huge advocate for mental health and addiction awareness for our LEO (Law Enforcement Officer) and Veteran communities. She holds a golf tournament every year in honor of her late husband with proceeds benefiting organizations focused on the Warrior population. She is a proud mother of 3 boys.
Josh Jureczki – Josh is a current dual commissioned Officer with the United States Marshall Service (assigned to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Office) and the Office of Inspector General (State Police). He is a former Police Lieutenant leading the SWAT team, an urban marksman and team commander. Josh has 3 children, one who is currently serving in the US Navy.
Jordyn Jureczki – Jordyn is a U.S. Navy veteran and current Deputy Sherriff, previously serving on the SWAT team as a police officer. She is a certified Mental Health Peace Officer and peer-to-peer counselor. Jordyn competes in Jiu Jitsu and just joined a team to help guide folks around the world in hikes, including Kilimanjaro and the Grand Canyon, rim to rim hike.
Current foundation partnership programs include but not limited to: The Gary Sinise Foundation, Black Rifle Coffee Company, SOC-F, Carry The Load, and Mays Family Foundation.
The Frontline Healing Foundation board encourages everyone to get involved in the healing of our protectors by donating to this non-profit, listening to and/or honoring those who have served.
ABOUT: Frontline Healing Foundation (Bandera, Texas)
The Frontline Healing Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that accepts donations to help heal our protectors with their peers. One of the missions of the foundation is to provide financial aid through hardship grants that assist in covering the cost of treatment at Warriors Heart and at other programs to help our military, veterans and first responders get the treatment they have earned and deserve. It is a separate entity from the Warriors Heart treatment facility. https://www.frontlinehealingfoundation.org
