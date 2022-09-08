New corporate structure formalizes Sustainment's commitment to small and medium-sized American manufacturers
AUSTIN, Texas, Sep. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainment, a technology platform and online community for connecting the American manufacturing ecosystem, announced its official conversion to a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). Since its founding, Sustainment's vision has been to build technology to connect and enable the American manufacturing base. "Sustainment's conversion to a public benefit corporation reinforces our commitment to American manufacturers," said Sustainment CEO Bret Boyd. "We view manufacturing as an essential part of the American identity, and we are convinced that enabling domestic supply chains benefits our country."
This announcement comes as a follow-up to the recent announcement that Sustainment has raised a $12M Series A financing led by Unless. Co-Founder and Managing Partner Trevor Zimmerman said, "We view our investment in Sustainment as an investment in the future of American industry."
Sustainment's statement reads, "The specific public benefit purpose of Sustainment is to create a domestic manufacturing community with a positive effect on, primarily, small-medium manufacturers and the employees, communities, and government and industry organizations that support or rely on them."
Sustainment leadership also released a series of key business commitments:
Free Access: We provide access to our platform free of charge to small and medium-sized American manufacturing suppliers. Our company goal is to help and enable these businesses, not profit from them.
Full Transparency: We commit to transparency between procurement teams and manufacturers, as we believe that the manufacturers themselves are the best representatives of their capabilities.
Secure Industry: We invest in technology and cybersecurity certifications such as SOC 2 to ensure communications and file sharing on our platform meet modern cybersecurity and compliance requirements to help mature the industry.
Real Stories: We help tell the real stories, successes, and challenges of our members through our CompanyWeek platform, a premier online community for American manufactures.
The Sustainment community includes more than 20,000 manufacturers, and serves their needs with a software toolkit to help manufacturers showcase their businesses, discover new partners, engage with decision makers, and find the best customers and suppliers. The conversion to a public benefit corporation helps ensure all users of the platform that Sustainment's focus is and will continue to be building a positive future for American Industry. Sustainment Co-Founder Michael Morford said, "We built this business to help people. As veterans who grew up in small towns, we have a great respect for men and women who build. Our goal is to create tools and opportunities for American manufacturers."
—
About Sustainment
Sustainment is a software platform that intelligently connects the fragmented ecosystem of small and medium-sized American suppliers with their enterprise customers to enable agile supply chain networks. Our software enables US-based manufacturers to find and engage with the critical suppliers they need to build secure, resilient, domestic supplier networks.
Media Contact
Katie Sihler, Sustainment, 18444742600, katie.sihler@sustainment.tech
SOURCE Sustainment