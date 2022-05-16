CDI for the Clinician® is a micro-learning training application that caters to the needs of busy physicians to quickly master the logic, principles, and essential facts that ensure clinical documentation integrity (CDI).
HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinson & Tang, LLC, authors of the best-selling original CDI Pocket Guide®, have launched CDI for the Clinician® in partnership with ImplementHIT. Using a microlearning approach, this training application caters to the needs of busy physicians to quickly master the logic, principles, and essential facts that ensure clinical documentation integrity (CDI).
Since writing the first CDI Pocket Guide® back in 2008, Pinson & Tang have continued to pioneer innovative training tools for healthcare professionals to optimize reimbursements while clarifying the reasoning and clinical benefits behind best documentation practices. In addition to updating the Pocket Guide® each year to stay on top of changes in regulations as well as the clinical landscape, they have again set a high bar: CDI for the Clinician® uses ImplementHIT's technology to present their expert clinical and CDI content in bite-sized chunks that give physicians and other healthcare providers complete control over how they learn and how much they learn at a given time, whatever device they are using—computer, pad, or smart phone.
For the physician, the on-line training tool is self-paced, convenient, timesaving, and evidence based. The tool zeroes in on the most clinically important 50+ clinical diagnoses or "skills" that provide the greatest challenges in practice, and delivers essential, authoritative diagnostic criteria based on Pinson & Tang's decades of real-life practice experience.
For the healthcare organization, the training tool incorporates robust completion tracking, automated reminders, and CME credit to improve training outcomes. The result is greater learner satisfaction and acquired competency.
As Cynthia Tang, RHIA, CCS, CRC, shares, "What physicians like most about this tool is that it is self-paced and laser-focused on only the essential information they need--there are no frills such as time-consuming videos or voice-overs or disruptive advertisements that plague many other training platforms. In just 3 to 5 minutes, each diagnostic 'skill' teaches the documentation terminology, definitions, and supporting evidence-based diagnostic criteria to ensure accurate and compliant documentation for both the physician and hospital."
The training tool was designed with unobtrusiveness, speed, and simplicity in mind, making it suitable for use anywhere, anytime. Moreover, the learning process is sustained through a post-training performance mobile app, Pinson & Tang's CDI+MD app for iOS and Android devices. These 30-second versions of the five-minute skills presented in the training content provide an essential mechanism for refreshing the learned material and keeping one's knowledge current.
For more information about CDI for the Clinician®, visit https://www.pinsonandtang.com/cdi-for-the-clinician/. If you're interested in a demo, please contact Customer Service at (713) 292-9412, or e-mail contact@pinsonandtang.com.
About Pinson and Tang, LLC
Over the past 30 years, Pinson & Tang have earned the trust of hospitals and healthcare practices throughout the U.S. and internationally (Australia, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE) for their crystal-clear teaching and resources for CDI specialists, coding professionals, and physicians.
Richard Pinson, MD, FACP, CCS, CDIP, is a physician, educator, administrator, and healthcare consultant. He practiced Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine for over 20 years, having board certification in both specialties, before joining forces with Cynthia Tang to address the needs of healthcare providers and hospitals. Cynthia Tang, RHIA, CCS, CRC, has been helping hospitals and healthcare practices across the country for over 30 years to improve their coding and clinical documentation integrity and health information management. She has devised and implemented successful, sustainable coding and clinical documentation integrity (CDI) programs in hundreds of hospitals.
Pinson and Tang co-authored the original CDI Pocket Guide® in 2008 and have created updates each year since then. This Guide set the standard for connecting the clinical and coding components that lie at the heart of a successful clinical documentation integrity (CDI) program.
About ImplementHIT
ImplementHIT is a healthcare software development firm focused on provider and patient facing behavior change solutions. ImplementHIT was founded in 2009 by Andres Jimenez, MD, MSED, MBA, MS, who is a practicing physician and thought leader on technology driven behavior change. As a physician-led company, ImplementHIT's goal is simple: instead of delivering more training, use performance data to deliver less training, that is personalized to an individual's greatest areas of need, producing the greatest cumulative impact for the organization in less time for the busy physician. ImplementHIT's training solutions have been used by almost one-third of all physicians practicing in the United States.
