New book explores 60-plus years of life experiences, faith and unconditional love in poetic verses and lines
COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Heartbeats: Poetry and Muse over decades" (published by Archway Publishing) is an autobiographical account of a couple's journey through six decades of marriage filled with ups and downs, challenges and obstacles, adoration and unconditional love.
The book is a love story in poetry and muse over more than 62 years of marriage and shows some of the life cycle it was and is today. There is humor, faith, grief and great joy as that love travels though time. Author Floyd E. Myers sees his wife Margaret as an exquisite work of art that will forever decorate the walls of his heart. In this poetic collection, he reflects on their experiences and emotions, reminding others that love is a generous and healing gift from God and is meant to be shared with a commitment to each other. An excerpt from the book reads:
You are the dazzling stars in my heaven sweetheart, and the scenic river that nourishes the once parched land that was the essence of my life. A land that is now rich and fruitful, and forever a surrendered kingdom graciously ruled by the vivacious lady who is you, my much adored wife.
"I would hope it would be some humor and wondering about some of the ideas on will see," Myers says. "Most of all show a love can be continuous with a dedication to the core of it."
Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/835850-heartbeats to get a copy.
"Heartbeats: Poetry and Muse over decades"
By Floyd E. Myers
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 162 pages | ISBN 9781665729284
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 162 pages | ISBN 9781665729291
E-Book | 162 pages | ISBN 9781665729307
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Born in Michigan, Floyd E. Myers spent his formative years on a farm in a small Texas town. There was no electricity at home and water was sourced from rainwater to a cistern. Heat was from fire wooed in a metal furnace. Kerosene ran the kitchen stove and provided light from lanterns. Conditions improved when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years, at a young age. He worked for General Electric for a number of years, and later for an insurance claims company for about 20 years, rising to a regional manager over eight states at one time. After this, he started his own company, which grew to provide services nationwide. He went on to found and co-found nine other companies providing nationwide services. These included corporations providing software, forensic engineering, arson investigations, and a number of catastrophe claims companies. "Heartbeats: Poetry and Muse over decades" is his first publication.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE ArchwayPublishing