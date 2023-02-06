ProTexting has added MMS messaging to its HubSpot integration. Marketers and sales teams can use HubSpot to send text messages via ProTexting. Now, messages can include images as well.
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTexting recently added HubSpot integration, making it easy for users to send text messages directly from any HubSpot workflow. In addition to SMS text messages, users can also send MMS messages via HubSpot, including images and GIFs.
ProTexting includes HubSpot integration for the convenience of its many clients who use HubSpot's marketing services. As ProTexting CTO Petar Kassov explains, "HubSpot is a great resource for businesses, providing lots of convenient features such as managing leads and clients. With ProTexting integration, users of both platforms can send text messages from within HubSpot workflows."
"Not all of our clients are aware that mobile marketing can be enhanced by using MMS as well as SMS features. SMS, or short message service, is for text messages. MMS, or multimedia messaging service, is for sending multimedia files such as photos and GIFs. MMS is not really a replacement for SMS but an enhancement. If you're going to send a customer an image or short video, you'd also include text to explain it."
"With HubSpot integration, our clients can send both SMS and MMS messages from a HubSpot workflow. For example, someone might be using HubSpot for lead nurturing. Text messages can be a very effective way to engage with leads. Rather than sending only text, users can make upgrade their messages by including an image such as an infographic or maybe a nice marketing photo. Doing this from a HubSpot workflow lets you manage and automate this kind of task."
Combining ProTexting and HubSpot provides a wide range of benefits.
● HubSpot workflows are useful for managing and categorizing leads. For example, you can group leads by their stage in your sales cycle. Then you can send them appropriate messages.
● Send messages either individually or in bulk. You can send personalized messages individually. General messages such as welcoming new contacts can be sent in bulk.
● MMS has many possibilities for better engagement. Send attractive and colorful coupons and promo codes, music files, maps that direct them to your location, animated GIFs and more.
● ProTexting offers fast MMS delivery that is the best in the industry.
● Users can also send longer SMS messages. While the traditional limit to text messages is 160 characters, you can now send longer messages. This is useful for important messages or when you want to be more formal and not abbreviate words.
● HubSpot integration for SMS and MMS works with many other ProTexting apps such as Amazon, Zapier, Google Calendar, Mail Chimp, Shopify, Intercom and more.
About ProTexting
Based in Plano, Texas, and founded by CEO Kalin Kassabov and CTO Petar Kassov, ProTexting offers a comprehensive suite of interactive Text Message marketing tools to companies and organizations in many industries.
Media Contact
Paul Hamin, ProTexting LLC, 8002589115, media@protexting.com
SOURCE ProTexting LLC