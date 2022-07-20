Optum Platinum Status is a marker of measurable excellence in high-quality, effective care based on clinical outcomes and costs of treatment.
DALLAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optum's Achievements in Clinical Excellence (ACE) program has recognized Discovery Point Retreat as a Platinum provider of substance use treatment, the highest level of achievement designated by Optum. To earn Platinum status, facilities must undergo a rigorous evaluation that measures clinical excellence based on superior client outcomes compared to industry standards. Through continuous monitoring, Optum recognizes and rewards top-performing facilities, which helps improve care for individuals with substance use and mental health disorders.
Discovery Point Retreat's partial hospitalization program met or exceeded criteria for high quality and cost-efficient care including:
- Percentage of clients readmitted to care within 90 days of discharge
- Percentage of clients who followed up with recommended aftercare within seven days of discharge
- Percentage of clients who followed up with recommended aftercare within 30 days of discharge
- Cost per client between three days before admission and 30 days post-discharge
- The average length of stay in treatment
Chief Operating Officer Bryan Pickryl says, "Discovery Point Retreat is proud to be among a handful of substance use treatment centers nationwide with programs that meet Optum's top Platinum status designation. This provides further evidence that our clients consistently avoid relapse, find success in sobriety and continue with aftercare. Our mission is to help people achieve and sustain long-term recovery."
About Discovery Point Retreat
Discovery Point Retreat is a leading Joint Commission accredited rehab center near Dallas, TX providing evidence-based, outcome driven and affordable addiction treatment. With a full continuum including medical detoxification, inpatient and outpatient programs, we can offer the right level of care at the right time for adults struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and trauma. Discovery Point Retreat is renowned for clinical excellence and remarkable results. We are committed to the ongoing success of our clients, offering a treatment guarantee, extensive aftercare planning services, and lifelong alumni support to ensure all clients continue to grow and thrive beyond treatment completion. For more information about Discovery Point Retreat, call 888-626-2581 or visit our website at https://discoverypointretreat.com/.
