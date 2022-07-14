RaaWee K12 Solutions and the Every Day Matters Summit education leader network are expanding resources to assist School Districts in their intensive work to re-engage students after the pandemic.
PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RaaWee K12 Solutions, in conjunction with the generous content contributions of Every Day Matter Summit districts, are proud to make available an expanded set of best practice videos, templates, quarterly virtual networking and sharing events, concise case studies, and targeted white papers. We are excited to share our newest white paper, a comprehensive Definitive Guide to Attendance Improvement.
These resources are free to all education professionals who share in the critical efforts against chronic absenteeism and truancy. This work has never been more important than now, as we bring students back to the classroom after the upheaval of the pandemic.
Saleem Qazi, RaaWee K12 CEO states, "Chronic absenteeism and truancy solutions for K12 Education is our sole focus at RaaWee. An involved student, family, and community is key to all successful education efforts. Facilitating the sharing of great programs, effective resources, and the passion of colleagues, is a powerful addition to our affordable technology solutions."
For more information on the comprehensive RaaWee K12 Attendance Improvement Solutions or to schedule a demonstration for your school district, please visit RaaWeeK12.com or contact us at 972-782-4287.
About RaaWee
RaaWee K12 Solutions has a core mission to ensure that every student with challenges in attending school is identified immediately and is provided access to the school resources quickly, resulting in successful student outcomes. RaaWee K12 Attendance+ is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive highly affordable collaboration platform to implement attendance improvement strategies. It includes five customizable modules to address the many aspects and stakeholders in the attendance improvement chain: Attendance Intelligence (AI); Collaboration and Interventions (C&I); Preventions; Mobile Apps; and Court Documentation Management.
Media Contact
Janie Wilson, RaaWee K12 Solutions, 7605095365, Janie.Wilson@RaaWeeK12.com
SOURCE RaaWee K12 Solutions