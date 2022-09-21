Access classes, coaches, capital, and connections all in one place. Minority Business Circle focuses on assisting new and current business owners in establishing and maintaining their businesses.
CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Psychologist and Entrepreneur Dr. Amera McCoy has announced her new venture for minority small business owners that she is adding to her current business portfolio. The tech marketplace is called Minority Business Circle, and Dr. McCoy is both the Founder and CEO. Dr. McCoy's passion for small business owners comes from her experiences with breaking into business ownership. "Every business I have has a backstory of how it almost didn't happen; it is the resources I accessed when starting those businesses that I wish everyone knew more about." In addition to Minority Business Circle, Dr. McCoy owns a laundromat, dry cleaner, and business consulting firm.
"I wanted to figure out a way to help more people start and manage businesses at an affordable price. Getting an idea off the ground is strongly tied to the ability to obtain capital and meet the right connections. In my consulting firm, I have been closing that gap with coaching but limited to how many people I can serve directly. Minority Business Circle is a platform where I can dump all the knowledge, resources, tips, and tricks that other business owners and I have learned through the years." - Founder/Owner Dr. Amera McCoy
Minority Business Circle features:
- Connections: Access to peers, mentors, and potential partners
- Classes: Topics curated for business owners
- Coaches: Various focus areas from strategy to health and fitness
- Capital: Search through our capital partners and apply for funds
Minority Business Circle– is an online business marketplace that offers classes, coaches, connections, and capital resources to minority business owners. Headquartered in Chicago, IL. https://www.minoritybusinesscircle.com
