MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burress Injury Law is a premier personal injury law firm with headquarters in McKinney and offices in Frisco, Paris and Sherman. The Burress Family Foundation is the charity arm started in 2022 to work hand in hand with Burress Injury Law to facilitate the firm's community outreach, charitable giving and college scholarship program.
Founder Jason K. Burress is a seventh generation Texan and has called Collin County home for 20 years. Burress Injury Law was started in McKinney 15 years ago and the Burress Family Foundation is also headquartered in McKinney.
The Burress Family Foundation has two primary objectives: (1) to support deserving local non-profits and local law enforcement who protect our communities; and (2) to provide college scholarships to deserving students. "As a community-based law firm, we love McKinney, Frisco and all of North Texas, and we are honored to give back to our community and equally excited to grow our college scholarship program," says Jason K. Burress.
Historically, ManeGait was the flagship non-profit that Burress Injury Law supported. More recently, the firm has supported Hugs Café and Love Life Foundation. ManeGait helps children and former military and first responders with serious disabilities and other injuries move beyond their boundaries through the healing power of the horse. Hugs Café provides meaningful training and competitively paid employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Love Life Foundation brings awareness of the many tragedies inflicted upon children and identifies supporting agencies and groups that bring relief and comfort to young victims and their families.
Each year, Burress Injury Law hosts a community picnic for friends, colleagues, clients, vendors, and staff benefiting local non-profits. Burress Injury Law funds the picnic each year and 100 percent of all donations go to the organizations with a matching gift from the foundation. Over the past 11 years, approximately $305,000 has been given to local charities. The Burress Foundation recently made a 3-year, minimum commitment of $100,000 to Love Life Foundation, the first year of which has been fully funded.
The Burress Family Foundation is passionate about providing scholarships to college students who have persevered in the face of adversity and who want to use their life experiences to help others. Scholarships are open to undergraduate students throughout the U.S., and the awards can be applied to tuition and other educational expenses at each recipient's school. In 2022, nine scholarships worth $27,000 were awarded. Applications for Spring 2023 scholarships are due by December 6, 2022.
Burress Injury Law represents individuals and families who have suffered catastrophic injuries, including wrongful death, as a result of commercial vehicle / 18-wheeler crashes, motorcycle and bicycle wrecks, motor vehicle accidents, plane crashes, pedestrian accidents, drunk driving crashes, etc. Additionally, the firm regularly handles traumatic brain injury cases. Jason K. Burress and his team represent clients in cases throughout Texas and across the United States.
To learn more about Burress Injury Law and the Burress Family Foundation, visit http://www.mytexasfirm.com or call 214-726-0016.
