AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastcase and the State Bar of Texas are extending their partnership to provide all active State Bar members with free access to Fastcase case law alerts in thirteen practice areas.
Since 2014, State Bar of Texas members have received unlimited access to Fastcase's nationwide legal research content service as a bar member benefit. In renewing their long-term association with Fastcase, State Bar of Texas and Fastcase leaders committed to building out the member benefit to provide additional resources. Earlier this year, member access was expanded to include briefs, pleadings, motions, and orders sourced by Docket Alarm and within the Fastcase7 platform. Today, the member benefit is further expanded to include Texas Case Law Alerts.
The expanded Case Law Alert partnership provides bar members with daily alerts and case summaries in thirteen practice areas including Family Law, Business Law, and Personal Injury Law by drawing on new Texas trial, and appellate courts.
Bar members can access the additional resources by signing up on the Texas Case Alerts sign-up page (fastcase.com).
Legal researchers can extend their capabilities in Fastcase by opting into integrated products, such as Full Court Press publications, data analytics, and docket updates via Docket Alarm, bankruptcy and workflow tools through NextChapter, lawyer directory information from Modern Attorney, and legal news via Law Street Media, plus access to licensed secondary materials through the ABA and other leading publishers.
About the State Bar of Texas
The State Bar of Texas is an administrative agency of the judicial branch of state government that provides educational programs for the legal profession and the public, administers the minimum continuing legal education program for attorneys, and manages the attorney disciplinary system. For more information, follow the State Bar of Texas on Twitter at @statebaroftexas or visit texasbar.com.
About Fastcase
Fastcase is a comprehensive legal intelligence company, founded in 1999 and based in Washington, D.C. Partnering with the bar associations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Fastcase serves more than 1.1 million lawyers from around the world. The company provides an innovative research suite of primary law, dockets, treatises, legal blogs, analytics, workflow tools, and legal news. For more information about Fastcase's smarter legal tools, visit the company on Twitter at @Fastcase or http://www.fastcase.com.
