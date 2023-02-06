(PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.)

 By NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102):

 

Ex







 Taxable   

Ordinary  

Taxable  

Capital Gain   

Unrecap.  

Sec. 1250  

 

Return of   

Section  

199A  

Dividend

Record

Payable

Distribution 

Income  

Distr. Per  

Gain Per  

Capital   

Dividends  

Date

Date

Date

Per Share 

Per Share  

Share  

Share  

Per Share  

Per Share  

3/14/2022 

3/15/2022

3/31/2022

$0.38000

$0.00000

$0.12621

$0.04836

$0.25379

$0.00000

6/14/2022 

6/15/2022

6/30/2022

$0.38000

$0.00000

$0.12621

$0.04836

$0.25379

$0.00000

9/14/2022 

9/15/2022

9/30/2022

$0.38000

$0.00000

$0.12621

$0.04836

$0.25379

$0.00000

12/14/2022 

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$0.42000

$0.00000

$0.13949

$0.05345

$0.28051

$0.00000





Totals

$1.56000

$0.00000

$0.51812

$0.19853

$1.04188

$0.00000







100.00 %



33.21 %



66.79 %



Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Thomas

IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-announces-2022-dividend-income-tax-treatment-301739964.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags