ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Pools has been named the #1 Pool Builder in the nation by Pool and Spa News Magazine in their list of the Top 50 Pool Builders list for 2022.
This marks the 10th year in a row that Cody Pools has won the award, beginning in 2013.
"I want to thank our amazing customers and dedicated team for helping to make Cody Pools the #1 pool builder in the nation for the 10th year in row" states Mike Church, President & CEO of Cody Pools.
"Last year we were able to bring on even more locations and companies such as Platinum Pools, which serves the Houston, Texas market & California Pools and Landscape, which serves Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding areas", he adds.
Pool and Spa News Magazine, published by Hanley Wood, LLC, is the largest publication in the swimming pool and hot tub industry. Each year, the magazine names the Top 50 pool builders in residential construction.
The Top 50 are a prestigious line-up of the pool industry's best performers and provide a good example of how to run a successful building company. Criteria for choosing the Top 50 include revenue, staff, web presence, industry and community involvement.
Winning companies are featured in the electronic & print issue of Pool and Spa News Magazine, which are available here: https://www.poolspanews.com/companies/top-50-builders/meet-the-2022-psn-top-50-builders_o
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools was established in 1994 and has been the Nation's #1 Pool Builder for 10 years in a row, having built over 30,000 swimming pools, with offices throughout Texas, Florida & Arizona.
For more information, please visit https://www.CodyPools.com.
