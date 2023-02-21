Established in 2015, Achieve Cares is a foundation designed to provide support and resources to foster the education of orphans in developing countries. Founders James Kandasamy and Shanti James proudly announce that the organization has expanded and is on track to assist more than 500 orphans with educational tools and programs in 2023.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founders of the Charitable organization Achieve Cares, James Kandasamy and Shanti James, are proud to announce that the charity's expansion will allow it to assist more than 500 orphans in 8 developing countries with educational tools and programs in 2023.
Achieve Cares was founded in 2015 by James Kandasamy and Shanti James to respond to the need for better education in developing countries. Since the launch of Achieve Cares, the focus of the non-profit has been to assist schools in developing countries with supplies, textbooks, and even teachers to raise the quality of education.
"The cycle of poverty in developing countries has led to more than 72 million children growing up without a school education and 759 million illiterate adults. Our goal is to help break the cycle of poverty by providing children with the education they need to secure better careers later in life," explains founder James Kandasamy.
"Donations from people from across the globe have helped us provide educational resources to orphans in developing countries and spread greater awareness of our organizational goals. While we are extremely grateful to be in a position where we can assist more than 500 orphans in 2023, the goal remains to grow and help as many in need as possible," continues James Kandasamy.
By donating to Achieve Cares, donators support children and teens in developing communities by providing them with nutritious lunches, safe classrooms, school supplies, and learning materials. Those interested in donating are encouraged to visit https://achievecares.org/.
About Achieve Cares:
Achieve Cares is a 501C3 non-profit charitable foundation created by James Kandasamy and Shanti James to help orphaned children worldwide by supporting them with educational opportunities to excel in their lives. Developing countries need better education, and Achieve Cares is there to help. This non-profit organization works tirelessly to support schools in developing countries with supplies, textbooks, and even teachers that will improve the quality of their education. This guarantees that 98% of children under Achieve Cares's umbrella go on to complete their high school education.
