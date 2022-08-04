An Orbis staff nurse with Eustace, 81, who received cataract surgery during a Flying Eye Hospital project in the Caribbean in 2018. During a training project commencing next week, Orbis’s clinical staff and volunteer medical experts along with Alcon bioengineers and trainers will share their knowledge with nearly 50 eye care professionals from several countries throughout the Caribbean, helping them build skills to fight avoidable blindness in their communities. Photo: Geoff Oliver Bugbee/Orbis