DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the launch of Empower, a new mobile app designed specifically for workers. Empower makes it easy for workers to access, understand and proactively meet safety and compliance requirements from anywhere, giving them the confidence to know where they stand before entering Client jobsites.
Through the Empower app, workers can access job site requirements, view Client compliance status, complete training on the go and manage work-readiness information in one, central platform. Empower also provides the tools for contractor customers to provide access to work readiness information and drive safe and sustainable operations.
"With Empower, workers can satisfy safety and compliance requirements from the convenience of their mobile phones," said Joe Eastin, CEO of ISN. "We believe equipping individuals with work-readiness information and providing easy access to training is important to foster safer workplaces. The new Empower app with ISN's world-class contractor management platform, ISNetworld®, will help make this a reality by creating a more connected workforce than ever before."
When workers have easy access to technology, tools and information needed to meet compliance standards, contractor customers and Hiring Clients can benefit significantly from improved efficiencies and productivity. Empower reduces the need for contractor administrators to manually communicate, collect and track worker-level information by connecting with their workers through the app.
"Several of our customers and their workers were involved throughout the development of Empower," said Dag Yemenu, Executive Vice President of Products at ISN. "Leveraging these customer insights, innovative mobile technology and two decades of ISN's industry experience, we believe Empower will help transform how workers across industries engage with their contractor customers and Hiring Clients."
- By combining worker-level insights from Empower with ISNetworld, Hiring Clients can efficiently communicate jobsite requirements to the frontline workforce, promote safety culture alignment across job sites and create a more connected workforce. This also enables Hiring Clients to minimize last-minute project delays and downtime due to gaps in workforce requirements since frontline workers can review and complete requirements proactively before they start a new job.
About ISN
ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting nearly 700 Hiring Clients, in capital-intensive industries, with more than 75,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's platform, ISNetworld, includes data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global operations such as supply chain continuity, regulatory compliance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, training and program conformance. Empower, ISN's new app for workers, promotes a better-connected workforce across customer jobsites and operations.
ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.
