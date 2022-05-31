Under leadership of CEO and President, Gene Thompson, new honors, distinctions and team members find their home at Houston-based InterLinc Mortgage
HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage continues its growth into 2022, ranking among the leading companies for numerous awards. Among them was the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in the Southwest (Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas). Ranked in Houston Business Journal's Middle Market Companies list for fastest growing companies in Houston, InterLinc intends to advance into new markets as the year continues.
InterLinc Originators also ranked in National Mortgage News and Scotsman Guide for top producer awards. Around 30% of InterLinc's salesforce landed on the Scotsman Guide Top Originators list; of which, half of the InterLinc winners are women. Investing in exceptional talent, InterLinc maintains a 98% customer satisfaction score and seeks to further streamline the mortgage process for an impactful experience that leaves every borrower satisfied.
Adding a total of 166 team members and 12 branches in 2021, InterLinc has received many other esteemed awards and recognitions the past year. Named a Best Mortgage Company to Work For, Top Workplace and Top Mortgage Lender among others, the company credits their success to the individuals who choose to make InterLinc a remarkable place to work and do business. "We would be nothing without the phenomenal individuals that call InterLinc home," said Gene Thompson, President & CEO of InterLinc. "Our success is dependent on the work and time the employees of this organization put in, and when hiring, we strive for nothing less than exceptional."
Advancing toward serving 25,000 American families a year with their home financing goals, InterLinc is approaching this goal by daily delivering an exceptional mortgage experience to clients and industry partners while investing continually in their greatest asset, their team members. The growth for InterLinc is not stopping here, and they look forward to expanding their impact throughout 2022 and beyond.
Candidates who are interested in a confidential conversation can email marketing@lincloan.com.
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a national full-service mortgage banking firm that affords clients access to enhanced product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 26 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
