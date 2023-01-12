AxisCare, an international provider of scheduling and management software for non-medical home care businesses, today announced the hiring three key leaders in late 2022. The strengthening of the AxisCare leadership team will allow the company to support its rapid growth and accelerate operational excellence across its customer support, sales and marketing functions.
WACO, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AxisCare, an international provider of scheduling and management software for non-medical home care businesses, today announced the hiring three key leaders in late 2022: Matt Bonow as Director of Customer Support, Josh Lawson as VP of Growth, and Kendra Pulliam as VP of Marketing. The strengthening of the AxisCare leadership team will allow the company to support its rapid growth and accelerate operational excellence across its customer support, sales and marketing functions.
The expanded leadership includes:
Matt Bonow appointed as Director of Customer Support: Bonow joins AxisCare from his prior management role at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He will leverage his extensive experience in managing large teams to grow AxisCare's customer support department to be able to match the rapid growth of the company's user base and help customers grow in their understanding of the AxisCare platform.
Josh Lawson appointed as VP of Growth: Lawson is a results-driven leader with a track record of driving sustainable business growth through data analysis, customer-centric strategies, and team development. He has built and scaled company growth both in non-profit as well as the tech start-up world, and brings significant experience in growing sales teams in a hyper-growth environment.
Kendra Pulliam appointed as VP of Marketing: Pulliam is an accomplished marketing executive with experience in spearheading the strategic development, nurturing, and management of a brand vision. Her extensive background includes stints at Southwest Airlines, Baylor University and Essentium, a leader in the 3D printing industry. She will lead the marketing activities for AxisCare, including brand, digital marketing, demand generation, public relations, events, and internal communications.
"These additions to the AxisCare' senior leadership team and their cumulative expertise in the areas of team management, growth, and strategic thinking are exactly the right fit for AxisCare's next phase of growth" says Todd Allen, CEO and co-owner of Axiscare. "We are excited to welcome Kendra, Josh, and Matt to AxisCare, and look forward to the ways they will leverage their individual skill sets on behalf of our team."
About AxisCare
AxisCare's agency management software is a back-office and point of care solution for non-medical agencies in all 50 states and 6 countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing and other 3rd-party payers, AxisCare's platform helps agencies from SMB to franchises to enterprise agencies, stay compliant, cash-flow healthy, and ahead of their competition with built-in marketing and CRM tools, user-friendly scheduling, built-in payroll, business intelligence, automatic payments, and more. Recently given the industry's top award for ease of use, overall performance and customer service, AxisCare's mission is to transform home operations, empowering agencies to provide better care. For more information about AxisCare, please visit axiscare.com.
Media Contact:
Taylor Stack
Communications Marketing Specialist
Media Contact
Taylor Stack, AxisCare, (800) 930-7201, taylorstack@axiscare.com
SOURCE AxisCare