SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit serving America's military families, has presented 2022 Cornerstone Awards to Emily Weaver, Brand Partnerships, Chevrolet Customer Influence, and Jim Zeumer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at PulteGroup.
Operation Homefront presents the Cornerstone Award to individuals who have gone above and beyond to help Operation Homefront transform how it serves military families and delivers its mission. Much like the cornerstone of a building represents an indispensable structure, this group of notable and influential award recipients have helped provide the underpinning of support that continues to propel our critical mission to serve America's military families forward.
"With the help of extraordinary leaders like Emily and Jim, we are able to provide the programs our military families need to have the opportunity to thrive in the communities – OUR communities – that they've worked so hard to protect," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president, and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Emily has been the driving force behind our amazing partnership with Chevrolet and its donation of a 2023 Corvette Z06 which raised $3.6 million for Operation Homefront at the prestigious Barrett-Jackson auto auction earlier this year. Jim has been instrumental in supporting our highly-valued Permanent Homes for Veterans program through Pulte's long-standing Built to Honor® initiative which has allowed us to provide mortgage-free homes to 5 military families over the past 4 years. Both clearly share our unwavering commitment to helping us help this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens."
About Emily Weaver – Brand Partnerships, Chevrolet Customer Influence
Emily Weaver has been with General Motors, working on Chevrolet Marketing, since October 2015. Prior to Chevrolet, Emily worked at Microsoft, Detroit-based Starcom MediaVest Group, and GTB. In her current partnership and experiential-based role, Emily helps bring Chevy's brand purpose to life with consumers through Operation Homefront. Along with driving the historic $3.6 million from the sale of the first retail 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition at the prestigious Barrett-Jackson auto auction in January, Emily has been instrumental in facilitating a fleet of seven co-branded Silverado full-size trucks used to support Operation Homefront's programs across the country. Throughout our partnership, Chevy has hosted experiences to celebrate veteran and military families served by Operation Homefront at the Army-Navy game including two vehicle donations to families during the game. Chevy's investment in Operation Homefront's mission has a far-reaching impact on the military families served helping fulfill hundreds of requests for financial assistance, housing opportunities for families transitioning to civilian life, and support recurring family support events for military children nationwide.
About Jim Zeumer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at PulteGroup, Inc.
Jim Zeumer joined PulteGroup in 1997 and currently manages the Company's investor relations and corporate communications functions. He has been recognized as one of the industry's top IR officers as ranked by Institutional Investor Magazine. Zeumer previously held financial communications positions in PlyGem Industries, ICF Kaiser Engineers, and Alcide Corporation. Thanks to Jim's guidance and commitment to serving our nation's veterans, since our partnership began in 2018, PulteGroup, through their Built to Honor® program, has donated 5 newly-built homes for veteran families through Operation Homefront's Permanent Homes for Veterans program; become a highly-valued partner in our Transitional Homes for Veterans program and most recently, contributed to Operation Homefront's United We Stand campaign, which will secure the futures of our nation's military families for years to come.
The Cornerstone Award was instituted in 2015. Previous recipients include:
Gina Collins – former Chief Marketing Officer, Outback Steakhouse
Kathy Cox – former Senior Manager, Walmart Foundation
Chelle Davis – Manager, Investor Relations, Dollar Tree
Loren Dorshow – Executive Director, Car Donation Foundation
Ed Delgado – former CEO, The Five Star Group
Camille Jenkins - former Vice President National Customer Relations, Meritage Homes Corporation
Jenny Jonker – Brand Experience Manager, General Mills
John Kitchens – Director of Corporate Citizenship, CSX Corporation
Marc Knowles - Global Military Team Leader, P&G
Jamie Little – Senior Director, Talent Acquisition, Employer Brand and Corporate Social Responsibility, Choice Hotels
Peter McGuinness – former President and COO, Chobani
Mike Monroe - Director, Veterans Initiatives, A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation
Tony Montalto – President and COO, The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation
Heather Prill - Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships & Programs, The Home Depot Foundation
Ken Ruff - former VP, National Accounts, Beam Suntory
Rusty Smallwood - former AVP REO-Manager, JPMorgan Chase
About Operation Homefront
Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
