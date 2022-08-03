Stepping up flavoring profiles of their most popular product Cor NRG + FOCUS, CorVive drops three new novelty tastes. Following the same first-class formulation of the original CorNRG + FOCUS product the new flavor options give customers an entirely fresh way to experience this in demand, natural energy product.
DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness company, CorVive, is calling it a "CorVive Summer." CorVive just announced that it would venture further into the natural energy beverage space. The company revealed that it will immediately make available three new flavors of its wildly popular, all natural energy drink CorNRG + FOCUS. This best seller will follow the same formulation blueprint while enhancing the flavor profiles of this widely accepted energy product.
Cor NRG + FOCUS has been a mainstay in the CorVive product lineup from the inception of the company. The product is designed to be a healthy alternative to unsavory energy beverages that can often create undesirable side effects. Rather than overworking the body's response to synthetic stimulants, the formulation team focused diligently on natural ingredients to help the body experience a long lasting energy boost without creating a jittery crash that is often the case with some other energy drinks.
After a year of going back and forth with the formulation team this is what CorVive Founder, Jeremy Fouts had to say about the newly enhanced CorNRG + FOCUS product: "CorVive's first priority is to provide world class products that are safe and effective. We take pride in the fact that we only source the highest quality, all natural ingredients that are produced in the USA. It may take a little bit more time to bring to market, but the final product is worth it. CorNRG + FOCUS has long been our best seller because of its impeccable quality and effectiveness and we knew we would have to bring our A-game if we were going to match or best the original flavors. We think our customers appreciate our attention to detail and the fact that we won't cut corners with any of our product offerings."
The newly launched CorNRG + FOCUS will feature three new flavors: Blue Raspberry, Gummy Bear, and Grape. A limited run of the three new products is currently available for purchase. For more product information please visit http://www.corvive.com (ingredient information available at http://www.corvive.com). New flavors will be available while supplies last.
