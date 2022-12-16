The Honor Foundation Golf Tournament will be held to support the U.S. Special Operations Forces. Attendees will receive gear, chances to win prizes, and the opportunity to give to the foundation.
ARGYLE, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONIT Home, a veteran owned home service company, will partner with The Honor Foundation for their first annual golf tournament in 2023. The Honor Foundation Golf Tournament takes place at the Denton Country Club on April 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Registration closes February 3, 2023. Participants can sponsor the event or make a direct donation to The Honor Foundation, an organization dedicated to easing the transition of members in the U.S. Special Operations community into civilian life.
"I'm ecstatic to volunteer and help raise funds to provide as many resources for this fantastic organization. The Honor Foundation is second to none when it comes to providing tools and resources to our warriors preparing for their next journey in the civilian sector," Curtis Kindred, ONIT Home's CEO, said. "Please join us for a great day of camaraderie as we give back to our heroes who have given so much. If you can't make it, please consider donating. 100% of the proceeds will go to The Honor Foundation."
Registration includes breakfast, lunch, and drinks, plus a $350 credit to use in the mini-pro shop. Gear from popular brands like Titleist, FootJoy, Maui Jim, Peter Millar, Bushnell Rangefinders, and more will be available in the mini-pro shop. First, second, and third-place teams earn special prizes. Additional contests, silent auctions, and raffles will take place.
Individuals interested in sponsoring the tournament can choose between different tiers of contribution. Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsorships are available and start at $500.
About The Honor Foundation:
The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 1,800+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Bragg, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; and two virtual campuses (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.
About ONIT Home:
Since 2010, ONIT Home has been helping families and businesses create a space they can enjoy. Started by Curtis Kindred and based out of Texas, ONIT installs residential and commercial security systems and water filtration systems, and soon to offer pest control services and solar panel installations for homes. Our certified technicians install our products throughout Texas. Whatever you need, we're ONIT!
Media Contact
Nathan Herron, ONIT Home, 1 512-665-4765, nathan@onithome.com
SOURCE ONIT Home