Xulon Press presents an original work of Christian fiction.
PRINCETON, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ciera Fulcher illustrates the need for God's love to flourish in our relationships in The Strawberry Seeds: The story of unconditional love ($12.49, paperback, 9781662851001; $5.99, e-book, 9781662851018).
Luke and Mia were high school sweethearts, with absolutely no idea how the seeds of insecurity and rejection already in their hearts would affect their budding relationship. Over the years, as more seeds are added to their inner gardens, they lose track of how to keep the plots under control. Only when God begins to work the soil can they experience unconditional love and begin to sow His seeds in the hearts of others.
"Through my journey of being rejected and hurt, God showed me that I had formed bad seeds and my heart and I had to go through a healing process to allow for Him to plant seeds of love and acceptance into my heart," said Fulcher.
Ciera Fulcher is an evangelist, business owner, wife, homeschool teacher, ministry leader and mother of six. She serves her community through the outreach of Mother and Daughter Ministries as well as her business, Sparkle and Shine Beauty.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Strawberry Seeds is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
