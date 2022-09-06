Shopping for new glasses is easier and more affordable at Eyemart Express, a national value optical retailer. Kids and their families alike can see clearly and look stylish without breaking the bank thanks to Eyemart's back-to-school deal offering two pairs with durable, polycarbonate lenses built to hold up on the playground and during activities for $79 (reg. $200). Savings extend to time with Eyemart's on-site labs and skilled lab techs that can make high-quality glasses in 30 minutes.