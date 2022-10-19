Find Local Doctors has selected prominent facial and cosmetic plastic surgeon, Dr. Stefan Shuaib due to his large volume of five-star reviews from patients across multiple online sources.
DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Stefan Shuaib is a double board-certified and renowned expert in the field of facial plastic surgery. His exceptional ratings and reviews have earned him the distinguished 2022 Top Patient Rated Dallas Plastic Surgeon award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well-known for their expertise. Facial aesthetics are important for confidence and self-esteem, and in Dallas, TX, patients can depend on double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Stefan Shuaib, M.D. He is one of Dallas' most respected facial plastic surgeons with a reputation for his incredible cosmetic outcomes. Dr. Shuaib and his team at Dallas Facial Plastic Surgery Center specialize in achieving natural, stunning aesthetic results for patients. From non-surgical cosmetic treatments to intricate facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Shuaib provides the latest options in facial transformations. Some of the procedures offered for women and men include cosmetic injectables, rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, cosmetic ear surgery, blepharoplasty, facial reconstruction and lip enhancement. Known as a perfectionist when it comes to performing facial cosmetic procedures, Dr. Shuaib strives for the best outcome for every patient. Dr. Shuaib utilizes minimally invasive options whenever possible and employs the most cutting-edge and innovative surgical techniques
"It is such an honor to achieve this recognition. My goal is to always help patients look and feel their best and achieve natural, lasting results," says Dr. Shuaib.
More About Stefan Shuaib, M.D.:
After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California, Dr. Shuaib went on to complete his medical degree at the University of Texas at Houston on a full-merit scholarship. Following medical school, he then completed an internship and residency at the Montefiore Hospital in New York City, where he served as Chief Resident in his final year. During his training, Dr. Shuaib took every opportunity to hone his skill set under the tutelage of some of America's top facial plastic surgeons. He gained extensive knowledge of rhinoplasty, facelift, neck lift, blepharoplasty, brow lift, chin implant, lip lift and other rejuvenating and enhancing procedures of the face and neck. Dallas Facial Plastic Surgery Center has locations in Irving and McAllen, Texas, at 701 Tuscan Drive, Suite 145 in Irving (214) 377-8627 and 1100 E Dove Ave, Suite 402 in McAllen (214) 377-8627. For more information, please visit the clinic's website at http://www.dallasfacialplasticsurgerycenter.com.
