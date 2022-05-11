Learning management and talent development company to exhibit and present on continuous learning and digital coaching at world's largest talent development conference.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development company Schoox has announced its participation in the ATD 2022 International Conference & Exposition, the world's largest talent development conference, held May 15-18 in Orlando, Florida, at the Orange County Convention Center. Schoox will showcase its SaaS learning platform and content marketplace and present sessions on continuous learning and digital coaching.
Attendees are invited to get a firsthand look at Schoox's learning solutions at booth #217 on the EXPO floor and learn from thought leaders during the following sessions:
- Upskill and Retain Staff via Continuous Learning – Matthew Brown, Chief People and Culture Officer for Schoox and a Forbes Human Resources Council member, will present how continuous learning strategies can help organizations expand the skill sets of employees, reduce staff attrition, and positively impact career growth opportunities.
- Rethink People Development by Harnessing the Power of Digital Coaching – Liz Pavese, Director of Behavioral Science, North America for CoachHub, and Matthew Brown of Schoox will share insights on how digital coaching can support a holistic approach to employee experience.
Schoox is a learning management and talent development company that provides a SaaS solution delivering social, mobile, and skills-aligned learning wherever it's needed for maximum business impact. The company offers a platform designed for real learning throughout an entire organization, from the field to the executive suite, which delivers skills your workforce needs, creates opportunities for employees to thrive, and provides the flexibility required to take learning to the next level and drive the business forward.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Sulivan, Schoox, Inc., +1.703.283.9272, m.sullivan@schoox.com
SOURCE Schoox, Inc.