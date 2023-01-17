RaaWee K12 Solutions and the Every Day Matters Summit collaboration have launched a new event series as part of its education leadership resources to bring satisfactory student attendance back to pre-pandemic levels and better.
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RaaWee K12 Solutions, in conjunction with the generous content contributions of Every Day Matter Summit educators and districts, are pleased to announce the continuation of its 2022-23 Expert Series Virtual Events. The Every Day Matters Expert Series provides a forum for best practice sharing focused on five foundational elements of Attendance Improvement.
- January 19 - Aggregating and Disaggregating Attendance Data for Actionable Insights and Planning
- February 16 - Creating Targeted Interventions for Students with a Higher Degree of Absenteeism
- March 16 - Finding Federal & State Level Funding / Grants for Implementing Attendance Tracking and Improvement Technology
- September 22 - Identifying and Targeting Barriers and Student Groups (ARCHIVE)
- November 17 - Building Winning Attendance Teams: Team-Based Approach to Attendance Improvement (ARCHIVE)
The Series, then concludes with a workshop that allows district attendance teams to work together to build or re-invent their district attendance improvement plan. Sign up with your team at Building a Strategic Plan for Reducing Chronic Absenteeism and Truancy on April 20. These online events are available to attendees live or as video archives to revisit and share.
"At RaaWee K12, supporting educators on the front lines of student attendance intervention is our purpose. This new event series allows us to support leadership discussions on the critical foundations of attendance improvement," adds Saleem Qazi, RaaWee K12 CEO. All EDMS resources continue to be made available at No Charge to all education professionals who share in the critical efforts against chronic absenteeism and truancy.
To join over 100 of your colleagues this Thursday for our next event visit the new EDMS website. Or for more information on the comprehensive RaaWee K12 Attendance Improvement Solutions and to schedule a demonstration for your school district, please visit RaaWeeK12.com.
About RaaWee
RaaWee K12 Solutions has a core mission to ensure that every student with challenges in attending school is identified immediately and is provided access to the school resources quickly, resulting in successful student outcomes. RaaWee K12 Attendance+ is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive highly affordable collaboration platform to implement attendance improvement strategies. It includes five customizable modules to address the many aspects and stakeholders in the attendance improvement chain: Attendance Intelligence (AI); Collaboration and Interventions (C&I); Preventions; Mobile Apps; and Court Documentation Management.
