KanTime Healthcare Software is enhancing its long-standing integration with WorldView Documents to create an easier, streamlined workflow so agencies can focus on delivering quality patient care.
DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KanTime Healthcare Software, the fastest growing post-acute EMR software in the nation, is enhancing its long-standing integration with WorldView Ltd. to bring its functionality into KanTime's Hospice platform.
KanTime is pairing its world-class software with the premium document management system that WorldView Ltd. provides to deliver a solution that can streamline documentation efficiently and effectively while simultaneously providing quality patient care.
WorldView helps maximize efficiency across the enterprise. The hospice integration with KanTime allows agencies to provide the necessary care in a shorter amount of time. With WorldView, fully automate your physician orders process, upload documents & wounds on a mobile app, etc. Whether your agency is looking to support expected growth or reduce manual efforts, WorldView will help you worry less about beating the clock and more about patient comfort.
Jared Robey, Vice President of Healthcare at WorldView, stated,
"Our partnership with KanTime has helped agencies achieve greater efficiency and productivity while maintaining the highest level of service. This new hospice integration will only enhance the experience and deliver even more ROI."
Sundar Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at KanTime Healthcare Software, shared,
"KanTime and WorldView can increase agency productivity and automation inside one integrated system and help our mutual customers deliver patient care efficiently and effectively."
About KanTime Healthcare Software:
KanTime Healthcare Software is an American-based healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation, with over 900,000 patients, 210,000 users, $12.9B in processed claims, and 70M annual visits. We provide cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, palliative, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and achieve financial success.
KanTime works seamlessly on any point of care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.
About WorldView Ltd:
WorldView premium document management solutions help businesses achieve greater efficiency and productivity while maintaining the highest level of service. Their proven record of providing workflow and automation solutions is evidence of that commitment and purpose. With multiple years of experience across a multitude of industries, WorldView's global view of business process automation allows them to provide a full suite of end-to-end, integrated solutions as well as consultation and customization for end-users.
