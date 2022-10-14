Hidrent connects firefighters with homeowners and local businesses in need of "handyman-type" help that firefighters can complete in-between shifts.
PROSPER, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hidrent is an on-demand service company platform looking to hire off duty firefighters. Through Hidrent's service platform, firefighters are connected with homeowners and local businesses in need of "handyman-type" help.
Safety and security are important, especially when it comes to your home. The screening and vetting they undergo as part of the firefighter onboarding process carries over to their roles on our platform. Secure in this extensive approval process, Hidrent needs only to perform employment checks in order to ensure that verified firefighters enter the Hidrent network.
Hidrent is also unique in that it has a partnership with the IAFF-FC - the International Association of Fire Fighters Financial Corporation. The partnership has given Hidrent the opportunity to reach 325,000 firefighters with no acquisition costs.
The US on-demand home services sector is valued at $600 billion. Hidrent's largest competitor generated $1.62 billion in revenue last year, representing only 0.27% of the total addressable market.
Hidrent's equity crowdfunding campaign is currently active on StartEngine. Since the start of their campaign, they have raised over $100K.
Interested parties can learn more about how Hidrent is tapping into the multi-billion dollar US on-demand home services market sector here.
