ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, the leading provider of quality interactive displays and collaboration solutions, announced today the release of their newly updated line of ultra-high-definition non-touch displays, the NT+ Series.
Designed to provide everything schools and businesses need in a large format display, the new NT+ Series features a better connectivity experience with USB Type-C and HDMI, an optional Wi-Fi 6 module, a sleeker bezel and slimmer profile, and many more exciting features and upgrades. Additionally, the 55- and 65-inch NT+ models can be mounted in portrait mode for elegant and convenient use as digital signage.
The NT+ series takes the traditional LED display to a whole new level with additional integrated tools that aid in collaboration without the need for touch include native wireless casting, remote display management, and a built-in file viewer with easy cloud drive access.
"We are thrilled to debut the newly redesigned NT+ series to the public. Because Newline owns its own factory, we have complete control over product improvements. We listened to feedback from our customers and found that there were ways to improve the original NT series. With new and updated features like portrait mode and USB Type-C connectivity, the NT+ is the latest non-touch innovation in the Newline display ecosystem," said Newline Interactive President Chris Bradford.
Newline Interactive's NT+ Series is in stock now. Find out more information and how to place an order for the Newline NT+ Series at https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/ntplus_series/
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.
