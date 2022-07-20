Full-service boutique agency recognized for its award winning work for the second year in a row
AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, lookthinkmake, an Austin-based, full-service advertising, branding and public relations agency secured two Texas Travel Awards for the City of Marble Falls: Johnson Park for Statewide Parks and Christmas in Marble Falls as the winner for Destination Marketing Campaign, Small Market. Launched by the publishers of Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine, and Texas Music, the awards were created to celebrate the top travel destinations and attractions across the Lone Star State.
"We are delighted that Marble Falls has been recognized in these categories for the second year in a row; it's really great to see the efforts of the City, lookthinkmake, and our local business owners being recognized at the state level," said Erin Burks, Downtown and Marketing Manager of Marble Falls. "It's our priority to create fun and meaningful experiences for our residents and visitors, and our outdoor amenities and Christmas in Marble Falls season definitely reflect that."
The City of Marble Falls and lookthinkmake celebrate winning the Destination Marketing Campaign, Small Market two years in a row as the Marble Falls Visitor Guide took the crown in 2021. Johnson Park also boasts its second award in a row, winning the Public Park, Small Market category in 2021.
"Lookthinkmake has had the honor to promote Marble Falls for the past four years," said Patricia Buchholtz, Co-Founder and Partner of lookthinkmake. "Together the team worked hard to produce an award winning creative design to complement an award winning Texas city. We are excited to continue this partnership and to see the City of Marble Falls receive recognition for years to come."
Perched on the banks of the Colorado River lies Marble Falls – a gateway of the Highland Lakes region of the Texas Hill Country. At once a cultural center and small-town charmer, Marble Falls stands as a premier Hill Country destination, offering enough gorgeous scenery, appealing attractions and surprising amenities to keep travelers returning again and again, while also remaining uniquely suited as a hub to the surrounding region's natural beauty and connection to neighboring towns.
###
About lookthinkmake
Founded in 2008, lookthinkmake is an integrated advertising, public relations, and digital marketing agency. As a firm dedicated to the practice of placemaking, lookthinkmake specializes in branding, advertising, public relations, conceptual positioning, identity, and collateral design and production, digital development, and social media. lookthinkmake clients are innovators, businesses, and organizations to brand big ideas and share them with the world, creating momentum to carry them well into the future. For more information about lookthinkmake, visit http://www.lookthinkmake.com
Media Contact
Lauren Fritz, lookthinkmake, 512-765-9546, lauren.fritz@lookthinkmake.com
SOURCE lookthinkmake