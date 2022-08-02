Shop LC, Texas-based ecommerce site and shopping network offers car and other prizes in massive month-long sweepstakes
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home shopping channel Shop LC is giving away an electric car to one lucky winner. And, throughout August, the Austin area network will be recognizing other winners daily.
"We are excited to bring the largest giveaway in Shop LC history for customer appreciation month." Says Ankur Sogani, VP of Commercial Business. "With today's economy, putting money and car keys in someone's pocket it what delivering joy is all about."
The Drive Your Dream Sweepstakes is the biggest sweepstakes, to date, that the discount retailer has held. The Grand Prize is a brand-new Nissan Leaf S-EV. In addition, per day, two winners will be receiving $500 shopping sprees with the home shopping network.
Sustainability is at the forefront of the ecommerce site and network's efforts. Improving its operations and enriching the community are vital components to achieving this goal. The Drive Your Dream Sweepstakes helps remind us of the benefits to green solutions in travel and the environment. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, electric vehicle ownership are continuing to grow.
Recently, Shop LC received Gold LEED Certification for its primary Austin campus. The network is currently in the process of developing a new headquarters in nearby Cedar Park, Texas. The new, green building will also seek to achieve LEED Certification.
Most products sold by Shop LC are made for the retailer by its parent company, Vaibhav Global, Limited (VGL). The vertically integrated manufacturing facility, located in Jaipur, India, is Platinum LEED Certified. The facility uses resources like solar energy, harvested rainwater, and recycled water in its production process.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
Media Contact
Darren Bogus, Shop LC, 5129033021, darren.bogus@shoplc.com
SOURCE Shop LC