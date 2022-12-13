ProTexting now offers Intercom integration to its clients, making it simple to provide customer support via mobile. Clients can easily connect their ProTexting and Intercom accounts and enjoy the benefits of both platforms, with the ability to send text messages directly from Intercom.
PLANO, Texas, Dec.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTexting, a provider of SMS marketing services, now offers its clients Intercom SMS integration. Intercom is a customer communications platform that offers a variety of tools for building customer engagement and providing support. Some of the key features of this integration include the following.
● Clients can easily connect their Intercom account to ProTexting in a few quick steps.
● Works with all major USA carriers and supports more than 200 countries.
● Users can have all incoming text messages forwarded to Intercom, with conversations initiated in Intercom. For new contacts, a conversation will be created. For existing Intercom contacts, messages will be added to the conversation.
● You can send SMS messages via ProTexting and have 2-way replies directly from Intercom.
● Sync Intercom contacts with ProTexting and send group SMS or MMS messages.
● Integrate with HubSpot, Zapier, Shopify, Amazon Seller Central.
● All new accounts are assigned a free toll-free SMS number.
ProTexting CTO Petar Kassov explains, "Connecting Intercom's customer service platform with ProTexting's SMS marketing tools makes it possible for our clients to easily reply to SMS messages while using Intercom."
Kassov discusses the advantages of integrating these two platforms. "Our clients use text messaging because it's the most efficient way to reach their customers, with a 98% open rate. Even better, most people open text messages right away or within a few seconds, so they are perfect for time-sensitive offers."
"Our platform is always adding new features and integrations. We recognize that our clients use many tools and services. If you're using two platforms that aren't made to work together, it can be complicated to move from one to the other. We wanted to offer integration with Intercom because lots of our clients also use this popular customer communications platform. This way, people can take advantage of ProTexting SMS features right from their Intercom dashboard. This is great for converting new customers, providing personalized support, on-boarding new customers, and other types of communication."
View our YouTube video on how to setup Intercom and ProTexting SMS Messaging.
About ProTexting
ProTexting is a leading provider of SMS and MMS marketing services. The platforms offer a variety of features and apps, such as SMS autoresponders, polls and surveys, MMS messaging (which supports images and videos), website signups, and more. Text message marketing is used by many types of businesses and industries, including retail stores, spas and salons, medical practices, restaurants, gyms, and many others.
Contact
ProTexting
Phone: 1-800-258-9115
Media Contact
Paul Hamin, ProTexting, 1-800-258-9115, media@protexting.com
SOURCE ProTexting