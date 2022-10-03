Leading national MSP announces four more acquisitions after purchasing six MSPs in September
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20 MSP, a leading managed IT services provider with offices nationwide, today announced its acquisition of four MSPs located in four different states.
This announcement comes during a period of rapid growth for The 20, as the company looks to strengthen its national platform and expand into new markets. Last month, The 20 acquired six MSPs.
The four companies joining The 20 are WOLFGUARD IT (Montana), BOLDER Designs (Delaware), Byte-Werx (Arkansas), and JS Computek (Missouri).
As members of The 20's MSP growth platform, these organizations have all experienced steady growth over the past several years and success across a variety of industry verticals. The 20's leadership team looks forward to continuing collaboration with its new team members, and to drawing on their collective expertise and resources to build out more sophisticated solutions and higher-value offerings for clients.
"I'm thrilled to be joining forces with these organizations," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "These are operationally mature MSPs that believe in doing things the right way. Together, we're going to keep pushing the boundaries of what MSPs can do for small and medium-sized businesses. The future's looking very bright," added Conkle.
These acquisitions by The 20 MSP expand the company's national footprint, and further an aggressive growth plan that mirrors the vigorous consolidation activity being observed across the MSP industry.
Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 on the acquisitions and associated financing.
The 20 has more acquisitions lined up in the coming months. "We have plenty of MSPs in The 20's growth platform who are ready to be rolled up," said Conkle. "And because we've worked closely with these companies, a lot of the integrative work that traditional mergers require is already done, allowing us to consolidate quickly and seamlessly. This is an exciting step forward, but it's one of many we plan on taking."
About The 20 MSP
The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com
About The 20 MSP Group
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com
