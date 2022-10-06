Through its AppleGate Recovery treatment brand, BayMark has acquired a group of six office-based opioid treatment programs in Alabama.
LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppleGate Recovery, a BayMark Health Services company, announced the acquisition of Fritz Clinic, a group of six office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) programs based in Central and Northern Alabama. Established in 2003 as a Wellness Clinic, Fritz Clinic began providing OBOT services to patients living with Opioid Use Disorders in 2010. Fritz now provides buprenorphine and Suboxone® medication-assisted treatment and supportive services to thousands of patients across Alabama. Fritz Clinic staff and physicians will continue their good work under the brand name AppleGate Recovery.
BayMark now operates more than 70 OBOT programs across 19 states providing outpatient treatment with buprenorphine and buprenorphine compounds such as, Suboxone®. The BayMark OBOT programs provide comprehensive, individualized treatment plans that alleviate physical withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings in support of achieving long-term recovery.
In addition to medication, and counseling where available, these programs provide case management services and access to medical providers, counselors and staff who can guide patients to find the resources they need to build a recovery support network as they rebuild their lives. Focusing on helping our patients improve their overall health and well-being is the number one priority.
Michael Saul, Executive Vice-President of BayMark Health Services, stated, "As our OBOT business has grown, we have focused on ensuring our patients receive the highest quality, most effective treatment options in an environment that is also convenient and affordable. Fritz Clinic shares those values, and similar to AppleGate Recovery, offers established patients the option of a telehealth service to make treatment more accessible. The BayMark team is happy to have Fritz Clinic join our AppleGate Recovery brand and work to continue innovating treatment options for our patients and the communities we serve."
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment over 70,000 patients in recovery across more than 400 treatment facilities in 37 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
