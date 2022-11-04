Triumph Business Capital named a "Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation" for 2022 by Women in Transportation.
DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triumph Business Capital, member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. group and provider of working capital financing solutions to the transportation industry, announced today its selection as a 2022 "Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation" by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking (WIT). The organization's mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize the obstacles they face.
"It's an honor to be nominated and selected by our peers and professionals in the industry," said Amber Roy, EVP, chief operating officer at Triumph Business Capital. "Our inclusion on this prestigious list is incredibly important to the overall mission of Triumph, as well as me personally. At Triumph, we strive to lead the industry from the front, and we join with Women in Trucking in our shared commitment to advance gender diversity within the transportation industry.
"We are intentional about fostering an equitable work environment and forging impactful partnerships through our financial services to woman-led and women-owned businesses. The work continues, and we are proud to partner with WIT in continuing to challenge the dynamics of our industry."
Several characteristics distinguish the select companies recognized on this list, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities, and career advancement opportunities.
Identifying the companies on this list involves a two-step process, Everett said. Nominations are received and carefully reviewed to ensure they qualify by meeting a minimum threshold of qualifications. Then, the final ballot of companies is voted on by individuals in the industry. This is the fifth year of this prestigious recognition program and it garnered more than 22,000 votes to identify the final companies named to the list.
Everett said that the momentum of this program has continued to accelerate since it was first launched in 2018.
"Our mission at Women In Trucking Association has always included the goal to celebrate the success of our members, and this recognition as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work is a way to highlight our members who recognize the need to create a more gender diverse industry to leverage the benefits women bring to this industry," said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. "We applaud the accomplishments of organizations like Triumph Business Capital in this pursuit."
The percentage of female leaders in corporations in the commercial freight transportation industry continues to increase. According to the 2022 WIT Index, 33.8 percent of C-suite executives in transportation companies are women, an increase of 1.5 percent since 2019 when the last WIT Index was measured. In addition, the 2022 WIT Index shows 39.6 percent of company leaders are female. "Company leaders" are defined as someone with supervisory responsibilities and includes executives within the C-suite. Furthermore, 31 percent of individuals serving on boards of directors are women.
This year, the list is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov.13-16 in Dallas where Triumph will present the awards for the Top Women-Owned Businesses in Transportation.
To view a full list of companies named to the list, visit the WIT website.
About Triumph Business Capital
Triumph Business Capital is a provider of invoice factoring solutions dedicated to the transportation and logistics industry. We offer a suite of services to growth-focused transportation companies, including our fuel advance and fuel discount programs, credit and risk analysis, account resolutions, account management software (MyTriumph), and additional back-office services designed to empower our clients further.
Triumph Business Capital is an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC), and a member of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK). Triumph Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. http://www.triumphbancorp.com
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such states are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Bancorp's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Triumph Bancorp undertakes no duty to update the information.
