Recent release "Magic Darling" from Page Publishing author Leah Kernan is a cheerful children's tale that follows a newborn horse named Magic Darling as she learns how to be a horse and life on a Texas farm.
HARWOOD, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leah Kernan, an osteopathic physician, former Army service member, wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book "Magic Darling": an informative tale about a newborn filly who is learning how to be a horse.
Dr. Kernan wrote this book hoping to educate young readers, explaining, "This book teaches small children about horse behavior. It is an to introduction to the world of farm living. This is the first book in a series of five books. This initial title introduces children to the main character of the series—Magic Darling. Which Magic will be narrating as she goes about her activities on the farm"
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Kernan's charming tale introduces young readers to farm living. "Magic Darling" follows the main character's journey as she learns what it is like to live on a farm. Young readers will get to see how she grows and learns through her first year of life.
Dr. Kernan's real-life farm experience has helped her write this charming tale. This experience allows her to bring young readers into an enchanting world that encourages growth and learning, and love for the outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Magic Darling" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
