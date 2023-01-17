Leasly, a leading fintech company providing lending, technology and insurance solutions for the automotive industry, today announced that Daniel Parry, a 25-year finance industry veteran and co-founder and CEO of TruDecision, Inc., has joined its advisory board.
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leasly, Inc. (https://leasly.com), a leading fintech company providing lending, technology and insurance solutions for the automotive industry, today announced that Daniel Parry, a 25-year finance industry veteran and co-founder and CEO of TruDecision, Inc. (https://trudecision.com), has joined its advisory board.
Leasly is a turnkey new and used vehicle leasing solution for dealerships, lenders and their customers which streamlines and simplifies the front- and back-end vehicle leasing process. Leasly's fully automated platform puts significant revenue potential in the dealership's hands by empowering dealers to lease vehicles in seconds, while providing a convenient and easy-to-use leasing process for consumers.
"Daniel Parry is a longstanding and well-respected leader in the finance industry and we're proud to welcome him to our advisory board," said Daniel Boller, CEO of Leasly. "He brings a proven track record of building analytic platforms to profitably manage credit risk in high growth companies, which is widely recognized in the capital markets. I'm confident Daniel's insights will help us grow the Leasly brand and expand our footprint. Our goal is to put our platform in the hands of more consumers who want a simple and convenient way to lease a car, and more dealers who want a streamlined workflow and a powerful revenue opportunity. I'm pleased Daniel has joined our board and I look forward to his contributions, our collaboration and future growth."
Daniel Parry's finance industry career spans more than twenty years, beginning in 1998 at AmeriCredit Corp., where he advanced through the ranks to serve as the company's Senior Vice President of Credit Risk Management, overseeing all aspects of modeling and forecasting for a $16 billion portfolio.
In 2006, Mr. Parry co-founded Exeter Finance Corp, a national automobile finance company, where he served as EVP and Chief Credit Officer until 2014. In 2014, he co-founded Praxis Finance, an auto loan portfolio acquisition company. In 2015, he co-founded Integrated Fintech LLC, a company specializing in credit modeling, analytics and consulting for auto lenders across the U.S. and Canada. In 2017, he took part in a capital raise to form TruDecision, which acquired Integrated Fintech. TruDecision provides sophisticated credit risk solutions to consumer lenders in the United States and Canada.
Prior to AmeriCredit, Mr. Parry was an adjunct faculty member in business at LeTourneau University, as well as a research associate for the Provost of the University of Texas at Dallas. He holds a B.S. in Business and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Dallas, where he was also a doctoral student in Management Science.
"Daniel Boller, and the rest of the leadership team at Leasly, are top caliber innovators who understand the unique needs of dealers and consumers," said Parry. They also understand the importance of employing cutting edge risk tools to ensure a top performing portfolio. I am honored that they invited me to their advisory board, and I look forward to helping the company build an outstanding organization."
Leasly, launched in 2022, brings decades of experience in auto lending offering automotive dealerships and lenders a range of technologies and services to help grow their business, increase profitability, and provide their customers with a frictionless auto leasing experience. The company launched its national expansion late last year, with plans to roll out to 20 U.S. markets in 2023.
