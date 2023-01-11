Brand X Land & Ranch today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand X Land & Ranch today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Brand X Land & Ranch's one-of-a-kind, expert real estate support is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Kendrick Baros is a licensed real estate broker and agent who's helped his clients win their dreams since 2007. With a family background in both real estate and Texas ranching, Baros is highly familiar with local land and the community that occupies it, offering his customers an insider's expertise of the region and invaluable connections to nearby industry professionals. Working with developers and one of the top land real estate firms in the area, Baros boasts innovative marketing skills that he implements to win top-dollar deals for his clients. In the first three quarters of 2022, the consultant earned a transaction volume of over $63 million.
Brand X Land & Ranch assists rural land sellers, buyers, and investors in Central and South Texas with unmatched services featuring state-of-the-art marketing, a wide network of local professionals, and a curated knowledge of land, ranch, and farm real estate.
Partnering with Side will ensure Brand X Land & Ranch remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Brand X Land & Ranch with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Brand X Land & Ranch will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I'm thrilled to partner with Side to launch this groundbreaking local rural land real estate company and actualize my clients' dreams," Baros said. "Thanks to Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, I can build my business without sacrificing quality time with my clients."
About Brand X Land & Ranch
Brand X Land & Ranch helps buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals on the rich, expansive land in Central and South Texas with dependable services headed by native Texans. Commercial, land, ranch, and farm clients will benefit from the company's developed network of local industry professionals and state-of-the-art marketing services that include high-quality drone videography and innovative social media strategies. As salespeople and ranchers, the Brand X Land & Ranch team provides dependable support with consistently successful outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.brandxlandranch.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side