The partnership enables Level 3 Audiovisual to deploy state-of-the-art AV solutions on-premises without burdening their customer's IT teams with network or application configurations.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Trustgrid and Level 3 Audiovisual announce a technology partnership to deliver next-gen commercial audiovisual systems that enable the AV industry to embrace a new generation of AV technology.
Trustgrid, a leader in networking and edge computing solutions has formed a partnership with Level 3 Audiovisual to deliver and support advanced AV software to its clients across corporate America, higher ed, healthcare, government, and hospitality.
Trustgrid's platform containing software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), zero trust remote user access (ZTNA), and edge computing will integrate with Level 3 Audiovisual software to deliver:
- Automated deployment and management of on-premises AV software
- Remote support via Zero Trust remote connectivity to on-premise systems to eliminate onsite troubleshooting and remediation
- Remote management for the full lifecycle of on-premises software
- Replacement of legacy AV management solutions with improved security, automation, and ease of installation
"Since we first began working with them, Trustgrid has been an exceptional partner to Level 3 Audiovisual," remarked Level 3 Audiovisual CTO Frederick Loucks. "They've proven their commitment to helping us innovate through responsive communication, receptivity to feature suggestions, and deep technical engagement. I don't know how we could have done this without them."
The partnership helps Level 3 Audiovisual realize its goal of modernizing the AV industry with a single platform that can deploy, control and monitor AV systems from the cloud.
Integrating Trustgrid's software-defined tools, Level 3 Audiovisual can deliver edge deployment of containers and virtual machines, zero-trust network access to on-premise applications, and software-defined connectivity between edge appliances and public cloud environments.
About Level 3 Audiovisual
Level 3 Audiovisual is a group of smart-spaces experts passionate about creating great experiences for their customers, teammates, and industry peers at large. They pursue these experiences through a foundation of quality, relentless innovation, and continuous knowledge sharing. If you're responsible for your organization's smart-spaces strategy and are looking for a long-term partnership, Level 3 Audiovisual would love to collaborate with you. https://level3av.com/
About Trustgrid
Trustgrid gives SaaS applications a way to connect their centralized application to hundreds of unique customer environments. The Trustgrid platform integrates the best elements of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), zero trust remote user access (ZTNA), and edge computing technologies to manage connectivity, delivery, and the application lifecycle across any environment. https://trustgrid.io
